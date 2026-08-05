Why Cantor Fitzgerald Is Betting SK Hynix Stock Can Soar to $300

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's favorite investment story for the past few years. Naturally, when investors think of AI winners, chipmakers are usually the first names that come to mind. But there's another critical piece of the AI puzzle that's often overlooked. Every AI model relies on massive amounts of high-speed memory to train, process, and store data, making memory chips just as essential to the AI revolution. That shift has turned memory makers into some of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom.

While the U.S. memory market has long been dominated by a handful of established names, a new heavyweight has finally arrived. South Korea’s second-most valuable company and memory giant SK Hynix (SKHY) made its U.S. debut just last month by listing its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the Nasdaq, and the stock is already generating plenty of buzz on Wall Street. Analysts have rushed to initiate coverage, with several expressing confidence in the company's AI-driven growth prospects.

And among the biggest bulls is Cantor Fitzgerald, which launched coverage with an "Overweight" rating and a $300 price target, currently the highest target on Wall Street. As AI demand continues to reshape the semiconductor industry, many investors are wondering whether SK Hynix could be the next breakout AI stock. With that in mind, here's a closer look at SKHY and why Cantor Fitzgerald is so optimistic about its future.

About SK Hynix Stock

As the AI boom continues to reshape the semiconductor industry, investors have poured into memory and storage companies such as Micron Technology (MU) and Sandisk Corporation (SNDK). But there has been another major AI memory winner that, until recently, remained largely out of reach for U.S. investors. That company is SK Hynix. Headquartered in Icheon, South Korea, SK Hynix is one of the world's largest memory chipmakers, manufacturing DRAM and NAND flash memory used in AI servers, data centers, smartphones, PCs, graphics cards, and enterprise storage systems.

The company is also a leading producer of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a critical component powering next-generation AI accelerators as demand for AI computing continues to surge. For years, investing in SK Hynix wasn't straightforward for U.S. investors because the company's shares traded exclusively on the Korea Exchange. That changed on July 10, when the company made its long-awaited U.S. debut by listing its American depositary receipts, or ADRs, on the Nasdaq.

The ADRs initially traded under the ticker SKHYV before switching to SKHY on July 14. The listing itself was historic. SK Hynix priced its ADRs at $149, raising nearly $26.5 billion, the largest first-time U.S. listing ever by a foreign company. The capital will support the company's ambitious expansion strategy, including investments in new manufacturing facilities and advanced equipment to meet the rapidly growing demand for AI memory.

Like many AI-related stocks, SK Hynix has experienced its share of volatility since listing. Over its first month on the Nasdaq, the stock traded between a high of $194.80 and a low of $124.80. Despite those swings, investor enthusiasm has remained intact. The company now commands a market capitalization of $1.1 trillion, and its shares have climbed 20.49% over the past five trading sessions, significantly outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has gained 5.87% during the same period.

SK Hynix’s Q2 Earnings Snapshot

While SK Hynix has generated plenty of excitement on Wall Street since its Nasdaq debut, its fiscal 2026 second-quarter results, released in late July, offered a more nuanced picture. The company delivered another quarter of record-breaking growth, although it fell just short of Wall Street's lofty expectations. Total consolidated revenue climbed to a record 79.32 trillion South Korean won (KRW), surging 257% year-over-year (YOY) and 51% sequentially.

The strong performance was fueled by sustained demand from the global AI infrastructure buildout, with high-performance memory products for AI servers driving both higher shipments and stronger pricing. The quarter also marked a significant milestone, as SK Hynix's first-half revenue surpassed 100 trillion won for the first time in the company's history. Even so, revenue came in below analysts' expectations of 84 trillion won. Profitability remained equally impressive.

Operating profit soared to 60.54 trillion won, up 557% from a year ago and 61% from the previous quarter, translating into an exceptional 76% operating margin. However, that too missed Wall Street's forecast of 64 trillion won. The bottom line was even stronger. Net income reached a record 93.92 trillion won, compared with 40.35 trillion won in the previous quarter, while the company posted a remarkable 118% net profit margin, its highest quarterly performance on record.

The results were supported by significant quarter-over-quarter price increases for both DRAM and NAND flash memory. SK Hynix also continued to benefit from a richer product mix, with sales increasingly centered on high-value products such as high-bandwidth memory (HBM), DRAM for AI servers, and enterprise solid-state drives (eSSD). The strong operating performance also translated into a healthier balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents rose to 88 trillion won at the end of the quarter, an increase of 33.6 trillion won from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, total debt declined by 0.7 trillion won to 18.6 trillion won, lifting the company's net cash position to 69.4 trillion won. Management said the combination of record profitability and robust cash generation has significantly strengthened SK Hynix's financial flexibility. Looking ahead, the company expects capital expenditures for the year to total the high-40 trillion won range, underscoring its commitment to expanding production capacity as demand for AI memory continues to grow.

What Do Analysts Think About SK Hynix Stock?

Although SK Hynix's second-quarter results fell slightly short of Wall Street's expectations, they did little to dampen analysts' enthusiasm for the stock. In fact, several brokerage firms have recently initiated bullish coverage, reflecting confidence in the company's long-term AI-driven growth story. Among them, Cantor Fitzgerald stands out as the most optimistic, launching coverage with an "Overweight" rating and a $300 price target, the highest target currently on Wall Street.

Cantor believes the investment case for memory remains firmly intact as the rapid adoption of generative AI, agentic AI, and eventually physical AI continues to fuel unprecedented demand for AI infrastructure. According to the firm, this should keep demand for both DRAM and NAND memory well ahead of supply through at least calendar 2029, creating a favorable backdrop for the entire memory industry.

Looking further ahead, Cantor expects SK Hynix to deliver sustained growth in revenue, profit margins, and free cash flow, supported by continued memory price increases and an increasing mix of higher-value products. Nevertheless, the brokerage acknowledged that the company's June-quarter earnings miss, especially after management had set high expectations during its investor roadshow, could delay any meaningful valuation premium over rival Micron Technology in the near term.

Even so, Cantor remains confident that SK Hynix is well positioned to benefit from the multiyear AI memory cycle. Overall, Wall Street remains highly optimistic about SK Hynix, with the stock earning a consensus "Strong Buy" rating. Among the 15 analysts covering the company, 11 recommend "Strong Buy," two rate it "Moderate Buy," and the remaining two maintain "Hold" recommendations, underscoring broad confidence in the company's long-term outlook.

Analysts also see considerable upside from current levels. The average price target of $243 suggests the stock could climb 59.14%, while Cantor Fitzgerald's Street-high target of $300 implies a potential rally of as much as 96.46% from here.