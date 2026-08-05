What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Crown Castle Stock?

With a market cap of $33.9 billion , Crown Castle Inc. ( CCI ) owns and operates a nationwide communications infrastructure portfolio, including approximately 40,000 cell towers and 90,000 route miles of fiber across major U.S. markets. This extensive network connects cities and communities to essential wireless service, data, and technology, enabling the flow of information, ideas, and innovation to businesses and people nationwide.

Shares of the Houston, United States-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CCI stock has declined 31.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has increased 22.9%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 18.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 13.1% rise.

Zooming in further, shares of the telecom infrastructure REIT have underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 7.7% gain over the past 52 weeks and 11.5% YTD return.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 2026 AFFO per share of $1.13 on Jul. 22, Crown Castle shares fell 3.8% the next day as site rental revenue declined to $967 million, impacted by $49 million from DISH terminations and $5 million from Spring cancellations. Adjusted EBITDA also fell to $675 million, primarily due to lower site rental revenue, which was further affected by a $3 million decrease in prepaid-rent amortization and a $23 million decrease in straight-lined revenue.

The company maintained its 2026 AFFO-per-share guidance of $4.53 - $4.65 and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.67 billion - $2.72 billion.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Crown Castle’s AFFO per share to rise marginally year-over-year to $4.39. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 11 “Holds.”

This configuration has remained unchanged over the past three months.

On Jul. 28, Truist cut Crown Castle’s price target to $87 and maintained a “Hold” rating.

The mean price target of $94.75 represents a 30.1% premium to Realty Income’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $120 suggests a 64.8% potential upside.