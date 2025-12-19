What You Need to Know Ahead of JPMorgan Chase's Earnings Release

Valued at a market cap of $857.5 billion , JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) is a global financial services company based in New York. It provides a wide range of banking and financial services, including consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset & wealth management services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this financial company to report a profit of $4.93 per share , up 2.5% from $4.81 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q3, JPM’s EPS of $5.07 exceeded the forecasted figure by 5%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect JPM to report a profit of $20 per share, up 9.8% from $18.21 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 5.4% year-over-year to $21.08 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of JPM have soared 35.9% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 15.4% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 14.5% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 14, shares of JPM tumbled 1.9% after its Q3 earnings release, despite posting better-than-expected results. The company’s revenue increased 8.8% year-over-year to $46.4 billion, primarily driven by strong growth in noninterest revenue, fueled by higher asset management fees in Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) and Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segments, higher investment banking fees, a rise in auto operating lease income and higher payments fees. Moreover, on the earnings front, its EPS also improved 16% from the prior-year quarter to $5.07, handily topping analyst expectations of $4.84.