Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Posting Thursday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Corn futures are trading with 3 to 4 ½ cent gains across most contracts on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 3 3/4 cents to $3.99 1/2. 

Export Sales data was updated for the week of 11/27 this morning, with 1.792 MMT sold in that week, on the higher side of trade estimates of between 1-2 MMT of corn sales. That ws a 3-week low but still 3.5% above the same week last year. 

Commitment of Traders data, now as of December 2, showed spec funds adding back 34,142 contracts to the long side in that week, mainly on short covering. That flipped their net position to long in corn futures and options to 23,270 contracts as of that date.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.44 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.99 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.52, up 4 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.58, up 4 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 452-6 +5-0 +1.12%
Corn
ZCH26 445-4 +5-0 +1.14%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0067 +0.0500 +1.26%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 1
Cathie Wood Keeps Buying the Dip in CoreWeave Stock. Should You?
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
JPMorgan Says the Dip in Broadcom Stock Is a Screaming Buy. Are You Loading Up on Shares Now?
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone-by WonderPix via Shutterstock 3
Oracle's Unusual Put Options Activity - A Contrarian Signal - Should Investors Buy ORCL Stock?
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 4
Beyond Nvidia: The AI Stock to Buy With 205% Upside Potential
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 5
MicroStrategy Gets to Stay in the Nasdaq-100. Does It Deserve to Stay in Your Portfolio Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot