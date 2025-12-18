Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Paychex's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $42 billion, Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) provides human capital management solutions (HCM), including payroll, employee benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses. The Rochester, New York-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Dec. 19.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this HCM solutions provider to report a profit of $1.24 per share, up 8.8% from $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q1, PAYX’s EPS of $1.22 exceeded the forecasted figure by a penny 

For the current fiscal year, ending in May 2026, analysts expect PAYX to report a profit of $5.47 per share, up 9.8% from $4.98 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 7.1% year-over-year to $5.86 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com 

Shares of PAYX have declined 14.3% over the past 52 weeks, considerably trailing behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX11.1% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK22% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com 

Despite reporting strong results, PAYX’s shares tumbled 1.4% on Sep. 30 after its Q1 earnings release. The company’s overall revenue climbed 16.8% year-over-year to $1.5 billion and came in line with analyst estimates. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS improved 5.2% from the same period last year to $1.22, topping consensus expectations of $1.21. PAYX also raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS growth outlook, now expecting it to increase in the range of 9% to 11%.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about PAYX’s stock, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 17 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Hold," and three suggest "Strong Sell.” The mean price target for PAYX is $129.36, indicating an 11.9% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PAYX 114.12 -2.58 -2.21%
Paychex Inc
$SPX 6,805.31 +83.88 +1.25%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 141.23 +1.84 +1.32%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 1
Cathie Wood Keeps Buying the Dip in CoreWeave Stock. Should You?
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
JPMorgan Says the Dip in Broadcom Stock Is a Screaming Buy. Are You Loading Up on Shares Now?
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone-by WonderPix via Shutterstock 3
Oracle's Unusual Put Options Activity - A Contrarian Signal - Should Investors Buy ORCL Stock?
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 4
Beyond Nvidia: The AI Stock to Buy With 205% Upside Potential
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 5
MicroStrategy Gets to Stay in the Nasdaq-100. Does It Deserve to Stay in Your Portfolio Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot