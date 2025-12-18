Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Bank of New York Mellon's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bank Of New York Mellon Corp location sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Bank Of New York Mellon Corp location sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), headquartered in New York, provides a range of financial products and services. Valued at $79.7 billion by market cap, the company provides investment and wealth management, securities, and market services, and manages and services assets for financial institutions, corporations, and individual investors. The world's largest custodian bank and securities services company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BK to report a profit of $1.96 per share on a diluted basis, up 14% from $1.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the full year, analysts expect BK to report EPS of $7.38, up 22.4% from $6.03 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.9% year over year to $8.11 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

BK stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX11.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 44.8% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF11.3% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

BK is outperforming due to growth in fee revenues and net interest income, driven by expansion in Security Services and Market and Wealth Services. The company's investments in technology and AI, including over 100 AI solutions, are driving efficiency and client growth. Moreover, management is optimistic about future growth, citing AI and digital asset opportunities.

On Oct. 16, BK shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue was $5.1 billion, beating analyst estimates by 2.4%. The adjusted EPS came in at $1.91, up 25.7% year over year. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BK stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” BK’s average analyst price target is $119.62, indicating a potential upside of 5.3% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 54.63 -0.01 -0.02%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,721.43 -78.83 -1.16%
S&P 500 Index
BK 113.56 -0.79 -0.69%
Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Most Popular News

Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 1
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 2
PayPal's Strong Free Cash Flow and Margins Could Push PYPL +17% Stock Higher
Inspecting a flower by HQuality via Shutterstock 3
Option Traders Are Pricing a Nearly 22% Move in Tilray Stock Before the End of 2025. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TLRY Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Is Micron Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings on December 17?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Options Flow Signals Trouble for MSTR - Are the Bears Right?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot