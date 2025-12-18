What to Expect From Bank of New York Mellon's Q4 2025 Earnings Report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), headquartered in New York, provides a range of financial products and services. Valued at $79.7 billion by market cap, the company provides investment and wealth management, securities, and market services, and manages and services assets for financial institutions, corporations, and individual investors. The world's largest custodian bank and securities services company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect BK to report a profit of $1.96 per share on a diluted basis, up 14% from $1.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect BK to report EPS of $7.38, up 22.4% from $6.03 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.9% year over year to $8.11 in fiscal 2026.

BK stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 44.8% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 11.3% returns over the same time frame.

BK is outperforming due to growth in fee revenues and net interest income, driven by expansion in Security Services and Market and Wealth Services. The company's investments in technology and AI, including over 100 AI solutions, are driving efficiency and client growth. Moreover, management is optimistic about future growth, citing AI and digital asset opportunities.

On Oct. 16, BK shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue was $5.1 billion, beating analyst estimates by 2.4%. The adjusted EPS came in at $1.91, up 25.7% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on BK stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” BK’s average analyst price target is $119.62, indicating a potential upside of 5.3% from the current levels.