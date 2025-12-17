What to Expect From NIKE's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $99.2 billion , NIKE, Inc. ( NKE ) is a global leader in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic and casual footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for men, women, and children. The company operates a powerful portfolio of brands, including Nike, Jordan, and Converse, with a strong global presence across North America, EMEA, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Dec. 18. Analysts predict NIKE to report an adjusted EPS of $0.37 , down 52.6% from $0.78 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast NIKE to report an adjusted EPS of $1.67, a decline of 23.6% from $2.16 in fiscal 2025 . Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is anticipated to surge 55.8% year-over-year to $2.57 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of NIKE have dropped 13.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) nearly 12% return and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLY ) 2.1% rise over the period.

Shares of Nike climbed 6.4% following its Q1 2026 results on Sept. 30 as overall revenue of $11.7 billion rose 1% year-over-year, while footwear sales of $7.4 billion topped the consensus estimate. Investor sentiment was further lifted by strong apparel growth of 9% to $3.3 billion, well above the consensus, and wholesale revenue growth of 7%, which helped offset weaker Nike Direct sales. Additionally, gross margin of 42.2% exceeded expectations, easing concerns about discounting and tariff pressures even as net income fell 31% to $727 million.