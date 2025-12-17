Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From NIKE's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Nike, Inc_ shopping by- hapabapa via iStock
Nike, Inc_ shopping by- hapabapa via iStock

With a market cap of $99.2 billion, NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is a global leader in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic and casual footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for men, women, and children. The company operates a powerful portfolio of brands, including Nike, Jordan, and Converse, with a strong global presence across North America, EMEA, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, Dec. 18. Analysts predict NIKE to report an adjusted EPS of $0.37, down 52.6% from $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast NIKE to report an adjusted EPS of $1.67, a decline of 23.6% from $2.16 in fiscal 2025. Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is anticipated to surge 55.8% year-over-year to $2.57 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Shares of NIKE have dropped 13.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) nearly 12% return and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLY2.1% rise over the period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Nike climbed 6.4% following its Q1 2026 results on Sept. 30 as overall revenue of $11.7 billion rose 1% year-over-year, while footwear sales of $7.4 billion topped the consensus estimate. Investor sentiment was further lifted by strong apparel growth of 9% to $3.3 billion, well above the consensus, and wholesale revenue growth of 7%, which helped offset weaker Nike Direct sales. Additionally, gross margin of 42.2% exceeded expectations, easing concerns about discounting and tariff pressures even as net income fell 31% to $727 million.

Analysts' consensus view on NKE stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 35 analysts covering the stock, 17 recommend "Strong Buy," four give "Moderate Buy," 12 indicate “Hold,” and two advise "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for NIKE is $82.04, suggesting a potential upside of 24.2% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 122.62 +0.69 +0.57%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,802.52 +2.26 +0.03%
S&P 500 Index
NKE 66.76 -0.36 -0.54%
Nike Inc

Most Popular News

Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 1
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 2
PayPal's Strong Free Cash Flow and Margins Could Push PYPL +17% Stock Higher
Inspecting a flower by HQuality via Shutterstock 3
Option Traders Are Pricing a Nearly 22% Move in Tilray Stock Before the End of 2025. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TLRY Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Is Micron Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings on December 17?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Options Flow Signals Trouble for MSTR - Are the Bears Right?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot