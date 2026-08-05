Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorp ( FITB ) operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association, which provides a range of financial products and services in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $52.4 billion , the company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

FITB stock has rallied the broader market over the past year, surging 40.7% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 22.2% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown by nearly 24.3%, outperforming the SPX’s 13% rise.

Zooming in further, the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ) has risen 12.6% over the past year, lagging behind the stock. In 2026, XLF has grown 6.3% and has also underperformed the stock.

FITB’s outperformance can be traced back to its impressive dividend history . The company offers a 2.77% yearly dividend yield, which is more than the SPY as well as XLF, coming in at $1.60 yearly. Additionally, the company has paid dividends to its shareholders for 36 straight years, with a 15-year history of dividend growth. In volatile times like these, many investors start looking towards income-generating stocks that pay impressive dividends to bet on tomorrow, and FITB has capitalized on that sentiment.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect FITB’s EPS to rise 14.1% to $4.14 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among 22 Wall Street analysts covering FITB stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy. ” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”

The configuration has grown more bearish over the past months, with the stock now having 15 “Strong Sell” ratings, down from 16 two months prior.

On July 29, J.P. Morgan analyst Vivek Juneja maintained a “Buy” rating for FITB stock and raised its price target from $61 to $62.

FITB’s mean price target of $62.86 offers an 8.3% upside compared to the current market price. Its Street-high target of $70 implies a robust 20.5% upside from current levels.