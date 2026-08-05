Regions Financial Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Valued at a market cap of $27.3 billion , Regions Financial Corporation ( RF ) is one of the world’s largest financial services firms. The New York-based company operates globally through Consumer & Community Banking, Commercial & Investment Bank, and Asset & Wealth Management segments, offering a full suite of banking, payments, lending, and investment solutions.

Shares of the Birmingham, Alabama-based company have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. RF stock has increased 27.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 23.6%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 18% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 13.7% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of Regions Financial have outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 12.5% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Regions Financial reported Q2 2026 results on Jul. 17, with adjusted EPS reaching $0.68, beating the consensus and increasing from $0.62 in Q1 and $0.60 a year earlier, while adjusted revenue of $1.95 billion matched estimates. Net interest income rose to $1.29 billion, slightly above the consensus, while the provision for credit losses fell sharply to $68 million, significantly below the million consensus. Adjusted ROTCE also improved to 20.2%, the bank reaffirmed its 2026 NII growth outlook of 2.5% - 4%, and expects Q3 NII to increase by about 2% from Q2. However, the stock fell 2.3% on that day.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Regions Financial’s EPS to grow 12.9% year-over-year to $2.63. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Holds,” and four “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with six “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jul. 29, JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja raised Regions Financial’s price target to $32 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $32.89 represents a 1.9% premium to RF’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $36 suggests a 11.6% potential upside.