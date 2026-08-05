Nio Hit Record Vehicle Deliveries in July. This Could Be a Real Turning Point for NIO Stock.

Nio’s (NIO) latest delivery update puts the stock back in the spotlight at exactly the right time. The company delivered 35,934 vehicles in July 2026, up 71.0% year-over-year (YOY), while year-to-date (YTD) deliveries climbed to 227,057 units, a 68.0% increase YOY.

This momentum arrives at a pivotal time for Nio, which has now surpassed 1.22 million cumulative deliveries. That solidifies July as another record month for the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker, even though deliveries were down 11.49% from June, marking the company’s first sequential decline in three months.

After years of heavy investment in battery-swap networks, multi-brand expansion (NIO, ONVO, and Firefly), and technology, the latest delivery print raises a sharper question. Is NIO finally converting volume into a durable turning point, or is this simply another strong monthly milestone in a still-unforgiving industry?

NIO’s Financial Progress and Record Deliveries

Shanghai-based Nio designs smart EVs, runs battery-swapping stations, and sells models through its NIO, ONVO, and FIREFLY brands. The company carries a $11.82 billion market capitalization and is expanding its reach across premium, family-oriented, and compact vehicle categories in China.

NIO shares are down 6.67% YTD but are up 3.48% over the past 52 weeks.

NIO's 0.95 times price-to-sales TTM ratio sits near the sector median of 0.96 times, while its 19.35 times price-to-book ratio greatly exceeds the sector median of 2.19 times.

The company's March 2026 earnings showed material progress. NIO reported $3.70 billion in sales for the March quarter and a $48.0 million net loss. That sales figure was 27.95% lower sequentially, while the net loss widened 136.64% from the preceding quarter.

This quarter produced a $0.03 loss per share, versus an expected $0.24 loss. It translated into an 87.5% positive earnings surprise. The company ended March with $18.29 billion in total assets and $17.67 billion in liabilities. Those balances increased 2.84% and 2.74%, respectively.

In May, the first-quarter deliveries climbed 98.3% YOY to 83,465 vehicles. This total comprised 58,543 NIO vehicles, 13,339 ONVO vehicles, and 11,583 FIREFLY vehicles. The core NIO brand retained leadership in China’s battery-electric segment above roughly $41,500, while FIREFLY led China’s high-end small-car category.

NIO delivered 29,356 vehicles in April, up 22.8% YOY, before July’s record result. This vehicle sales total of $3.14 billion rose 129.2%, supported by higher deliveries and a favorable product mix.

The vehicle margin improved to 18.8% from 10.2% a year earlier, while gross margin reached 19.0%. Additionally, Nio generated positive operating cash flow and finished the quarter with $6.64 billion in cash, investments, and deposits.

NIO’s Milestone Story Runs Deeper

NIO’s July delivery strength sits on top of a bigger story about products and technology. CEO William Li said the all-new ES8 reached 100,000 deliveries in 215 days after launching in late September 2025. It also set a delivery record among passenger vehicles priced above about $55,000 in China, and held No. 1 in both the large SUV segment and that same price band for five straight months through April.

That matters because NIO launched the ES9 on May 27, and Li said the flagship executive SUV brings in several first-of-its-kind technologies. It is aimed at China’s executive SUV market priced above about $69,000, so it is another test of NIO’s premium appeal.

The tech side is moving, too. On Semiconductor (ON) said it has expanded its partnership with NIO to push next-generation EV platforms forward. The goal is to move NIO from 400V to 900V systems, using onsemi’s EliteSiC enhanced M3e technology, helping future vehicles charge faster and run more efficiently.

NIO’s scale story is getting harder to ignore as well. In January, the company surpassed one million vehicles in production, underscoring the distance it has come. Li said that is still only the start, with plans to go beyond 10,000 battery swapping stations by 2030. He also wants NIO to keep growing globally while holding annual sales growth at 40% to 50%.

That is a high target, but it shows the company is trying to turn stronger products, better charging access, and newer EV tech into a longer growth run.

Wall Street Sees a Narrowing Loss and Higher Upside

NIO heads into its September 1 earnings date with analysts looking for a smaller loss. The street expects a $0.07 loss per share for the June quarter, better than the $0.32 loss from a year ago. That points to a 78.13% YOY EPS improvement.

NIO has also guided to second-quarter deliveries of 11,000 to 11,500 units. That would mark 52.7% to 59.6% growth from last year, so the delivery story is still very much alive.

Goldman Sachs turned more positive on July 13, upgrading NIO from “Neutral” to “Buy” and setting a $7 target. That target implies 47.1% upside from here and came after the company’s strong June and second quarter delivery results.

The broader analyst view is still cautious, but it has improved. Among 16 analysts, NIO holds a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” rather than a unanimous bullish recommendation. Their average $6.70 price target implies 39.3% upside.

Conclusion

Nio’s record July deliveries are a real positive, not just another headline. Regardless, the company needs better profits and steadier execution before this can be called a true turnaround. For now, the stock looks more likely to move up slowly than drop sharply if delivery growth stays strong. It may not be a quick rise, but the direction still looks better than the risk.