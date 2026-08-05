Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Sandisk Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Close up SSD NVMe M2 solid state drive by KanyaphatStudio via Adobe Stock
Close up SSD NVMe M2 solid state drive by KanyaphatStudio via Adobe Stock

Milpitas, California-based Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions using NAND flash technology. Valued at $190.7 billion by market cap, the company offers memory cards and readers, USB flash, micro-SD cards, and digital audio players.

Shares of this flash memory titan have remarkably outperformed the broader market over the past year. SNDK has rallied significantly over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained nearly 22.2%. In 2026, SNDK stock is up 501.4%, notably surpassing the SPX’s 13% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, SNDK’s outperformance looks less pronounced compared to the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 39.9% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s triple-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 27% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

SNDK has outperformed on sustained AI-driven demand and a tight NAND supply-demand backdrop that’s pushing prices higher. The main driver is AI infrastructure buildouts by hyperscalers and enterprises, which are lifting both shipment volumes and ASPs. This is reinforced by a product shift toward high-density QLC architectures designed for AI inference workloads, alongside SNDK’s position as a focused pure-play following its separation from Western Digital. Management expects favorable pricing to persist through 2026, supporting revenue, cash flow, and higher investment in value-add products. The data center business is another key engine, with strong growth from both volumes and pricing. SNDK is also improving earnings quality through New Business Models, including multiyear supply agreements that add visibility and stability. In Q3 alone, it signed three agreements with approximately $42 billion in minimum revenue commitments, extending up to five years, helping utilization and reducing cyclical risk. 

For fiscal 2027, ending in June 2027, analysts expect SNDK’s EPS to grow significantly to $64.52 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering SNDK stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

 www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 17 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jul. 23, Susquehanna kept a “Positive” rating on SNDK and lowered the price target to $3,050, implying a potential upside of 113.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $2,323.30 represents a 62.7% premium to SNDK’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $3,169 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 122%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SNDK 1,401.09 -26.53 -1.86%
Sandisk Corp
$SPX 7,736.52 +136.02 +1.79%
S&P 500 Index
IYW 254.42 +0.87 +0.34%
US Technology Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

A close-up of a General Motors corporate sign by lindaparton via Adobe Stock 1
General Motors vs. Ford: 1 Auto Giant Is Winning the EV Race
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
1 Japanese Company Just Waved a Red Flag for Micron Stock. How to Play It Here.
Zoetis sign at their Canadian By JHVEPhoto 3
The Bull Case for Zoetis Stock as Michael Burry Doubles Down
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
SoFi Stock Sinks 50%, But Most Analysts Still Aren’t Bullish
Microsoft headquarters By Peter 5
Investors Pile Into Long-Dated Microsoft Call Options in Unusual Volume - Bullish on MSFT Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.