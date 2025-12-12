Packaging Corporation of America Stock: Is PKG Underperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?

With a market cap of $18.5 billion , Packaging Corporation of America ( PKG ) is a leading North American producer of containerboard and uncoated freesheet paper. The company operates through two segments: Packaging and Paper, offering products ranging from corrugated shipping containers and retail displays to commodity, specialty, and communication papers.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Packaging Corporation of America fits this criterion perfectly. Its products are sold through dedicated sales and marketing organizations serving a wide range of industrial and consumer markets.

Shares of the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company have declined 15.4% from its 52-week high of $242.68 . Over the past three months, its shares have dropped 5.4% , underperforming the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLB ) 2.6% dip during the same period.

Longer term, PKG stock is down 8.8% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLB's 7.3% rise. Moreover, shares of the company have decreased nearly 14% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLB’s marginal drop over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-October.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.73 on Oct. 22, shares of PKG rose 2.2% the next day because revenue of $2.31 billion exceeded forecasts and improved from $2.2 billion a year earlier. Investors responded positively to strong operational performance, including $503.4 million in EBITDA excluding special items and solid Packaging segment operating income of $347.9 million.

Additionally, management projected Q4 EPS of $2.40 excluding special items and highlighted expected improvements from the newly acquired Greif containerboard business.

In contrast, rival International Paper Company ( IP ) has lagged behind PKG stock. IP stock has dropped 27.4% YTD and 28.4% over the past 52 weeks.