Corn Starting Friday with Slight Losses

Corn price action is down 1 to 2 cents in the front months on Friday morning. Futures posted higher Thursday trade, with contracts up fractionally to 2 ½ cents in the nearby contracts. December futures expire today, with 6 deliveries issued overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/2 cents at $4.01 1/2.

Export Sales data was updated again on Thursday, showing a 4-week high 2.38 MMT of corn sold in the week ending on 11/13. That was 59.3% larger than the same week last year. Total export sale commitments were 29.7% above the same November week last year at 40.7 MMT (1.6 bbu), a record buying pace.

Delayed Census data showed September corn exports at a record 6.978 MMT (274.7 mbu). That was 9.09% larger than August and 60.93% larger than the same month last year. Distiller exports were 1.47% above last year at 1.059 MMT, with ethanol shipments at 148.4 million gallons during that month.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.35 1/4, up 1/2 cent, currently up ¾ cent

Nearby Cash was $4.01 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.46 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

May 26 Corn closed at $4.54 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents