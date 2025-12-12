Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Starting Friday with Slight Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Corn price action is down 1 to 2 cents in the front months on Friday morning. Futures posted higher Thursday trade, with contracts up fractionally to 2 ½ cents in the nearby contracts. December futures expire today, with 6 deliveries issued overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/2 cents at $4.01 1/2. 

Export Sales data was updated again on Thursday, showing a 4-week high 2.38 MMT of corn sold in the week ending on 11/13. That was 59.3% larger than the same week last year. Total export sale commitments were 29.7% above the same November week last year at 40.7 MMT (1.6 bbu), a record buying pace.

Delayed Census data showed September corn exports at a record 6.978 MMT (274.7 mbu). That was 9.09% larger than August and 60.93% larger than the same month last year. Distiller exports were 1.47% above last year at 1.059 MMT, with ethanol shipments at 148.4 million gallons during that month.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.35 1/4, up 1/2 cent, currently up ¾ cent

Nearby Cash  was $4.01 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents, 

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.46 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.54 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 436-0 +0-6 +0.17%
Corn
ZCH26 445-6 -0-6 -0.17%
Corn
ZCZ25 436-0 +0-6 +0.17%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0067 -0.0072 -0.18%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
Could Meta Stock Skyrocket in 2026 If Mark Zuckerberg Declares Another ‘Year of Efficiency’?
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 3
Dear Micron Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 17
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 4
Why Nio Stock’s Probability Curve Points to a Hidden Upside Setup
Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock 5
Is Google Stock a Buy Ahead of Its First AI Glasses Launch?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot