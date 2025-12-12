Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Erie Indemnity Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock
Growth & Income by Koto Amatsukami via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $12.9 billion, Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) serves as the managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers of the Erie Insurance Exchange. The company provides a wide range of services, including policy issuance and renewal, sales and advertising support, and agent compensation. 

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Erie Indemnity fits this criterion perfectly. It also delivers underwriting, customer service, administrative support, and information technology services.

Shares of the Erie, Pennsylvania-based company have fallen nearly 39% from its 52-week high of $456.93. Erie Indemnity’s shares have decreased 17.5% over the past three months, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.8% gain over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, ERIE stock is down 32.3% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX’s 17.3% rise. Moreover, shares of the insurance company have dropped 31.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 13.4% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

www.barchart.com

Despite beating Q3 2025 EPS expectations with $3.50 on Oct. 30, Erie Indemnity’s shares fell 5.5% the next day as revenue of $1.07 billion missed estimates. Investors were also cautious about rising commission costs, which increased $41 million year-over-year, outpacing the 7.3% growth in management fee revenue.

In comparison, rival Aon plc (AON) has shown a less pronounced decline than ERIE stock. AON stock has dipped 3.3% on a YTD basis and 4.2% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s weak performance over the past year, analysts remain moderately optimistic on ERIE. It has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts in coverage, and as of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $73.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AON 347.40 +7.35 +2.16%
AON Plc
$SPX 6,901.00 +14.32 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index
ERIE 278.96 +3.96 +1.44%
Erie Indemnity Company

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
Could Meta Stock Skyrocket in 2026 If Mark Zuckerberg Declares Another ‘Year of Efficiency’?
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 3
Dear Micron Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 17
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 4
Why Nio Stock’s Probability Curve Points to a Hidden Upside Setup
Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock 5
Is Google Stock a Buy Ahead of Its First AI Glasses Launch?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot