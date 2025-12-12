Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Jacobs Solutions Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Jacobs Solutions Inc logo and stock data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Jacobs Solutions Inc logo and stock data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Texas-based Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) provides professional services, including consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery solutions. With a market cap of $16.1 billion, Jacobs operates across various sectors, delivering end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities and places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation, and water. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Jacobs Solutions perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the engineering & construction industry. 

But its not all sunshine and rainbows for the Jacobs. J shares have fallen 18.8% from their 52-week high of $168.44, achieved on Oct. 24. Over the past three months, its shares have fallen 8.1%, trailing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX4.8% surge during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of J have surged 2.3% on a YTD basis and 1.2% over the past 52 weeks, trailing SPX’s YTD gains of 17.3% and 13.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, J has been trading under its 50-day moving average since mid-November, and has dipped under its 200-day moving average recently. 

www.barchart.com

Jacobs’ stock climbed 1.7% on November 26 after the company, through its joint venture with Arcadis, secured the role of Project Independent Certifier for Queensland’s Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail Project. The JV will oversee quality and compliance for major upgrades that include doubling the rail corridor from two to four tracks, removing level crossings, and modernizing stations to boost safety, capacity, and passenger access between Brisbane and the Gold Coast. 

Leadership from both firms emphasized that the partnership underscores their capability to deliver complex infrastructure and advance a more connected, resilient rail network ahead of Southeast Queensland’s growth and the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Key rival, TopBuild Corp. (BLD), has taken the lead over J, showing resilience with a 42.6% return on a YTD basis and a 21.2% rise over the past year. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on J’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $158.21 suggests a potential upside of 15.7% from current price levels


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,901.00 +14.32 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index
J 136.73 +1.48 +1.09%
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
BLD 444.02 +3.42 +0.78%
Topbuild Corp

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
Could Meta Stock Skyrocket in 2026 If Mark Zuckerberg Declares Another ‘Year of Efficiency’?
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 3
Dear Micron Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 17
Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock 4
Is Google Stock a Buy Ahead of Its First AI Glasses Launch?
Tesla charging station black background by Blomst via Pixabay 5
An ‘EV Winter’ Is Coming for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot