Corn Closes with Thursday Strength

Corn futures posted higher Thursday trade, with contracts up fractionally to 2 ½ cents in the nearby contracts. December futures expire on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/2 cents at $4.01 1/2.

USDA reported a private export sale of 186,000 MT of corn to unknown destinations this morning. Export Sales data was updated again this morning, showing a 4-week high 2.38 MMT of corn sold in the week ending on 11/13. That exceeded the 0.8-2 MMT range of estimates and was 59.3% larger than the same week last year.

Delayed Census data showed September corn exports at a record 6.978 MMT (274.7 mbu). That was 9.09% larger than August and 60.93% larger than the same month last year. Distiller exports were 1.47% above last year at 1.059 MMT, with ethanol shipments at 148.4 million gallons during that month.

A Taiwan importers purchased 65,000 MT of US corn in a tender overnight. CONAB released updated data this morning, showing Brazilian corn production at 138.88 MMT, up 0.04 MMT from their previous number.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.35 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.01 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.46 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,