Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Oracle Stock Has Plunged 35% Since I Told You to Collar It. Here’s Why My Option Strategy Worked, and What Comes Next.

Rob Isbitts - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock

In a year filled with strange and wild stock action, I’ll nominate Oracle’s (ORCL) as among the very weirdest. 

I wrote about ORCL back on Sept. 12, following the stock’s giant move of more than 35% in a single trading day. For a stock already among the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) biggest, that was a move to behold. It occurred after a pair of very pivotal new business announcements. 

However, if there’s anything that characterizes 2025’s market, it is this: Announcements are one thing, cash delivered as earned revenue is another. This year has been filled with feel-good deals. My suspicion is that in 2026, the bar for turning words into cash will be raised. A lot.

ORCL’s price action since that remarkable event 3 months ago is depicted in its chart here. I’ve tried to point it out using those purple arrows. The stock was in a brief downtrend in early September. So the announcement that followed not only caught the market off guard, it made recapping it on a technical chart more like digging deep into your pocket to find something you’re missing. 

www.barchart.com

ORCL didn’t miss that day. But what followed was quite, well, weird. The stock price gyrated in a way that would make Shakira or the late great James Brown jealous. 

The tale of the tape: $220 to north of $340, then a retreat to under $190. All in under 3 months! So, what’s next?

Analyst estimates are shown here. Earnings per share jumped 91% in its fiscal Q2, reported Wednesday. And the Street expects the company to continue to grow double digits. 

www.barchart.com

And following that price movement, ORCL has settled back into a 40x trailing price-earnings ratio. That sounds high, but at under 2.5x its growth rate, it is well within the range of what this AI-driven market has been rewarding.

www.barchart.com

I Showed You a Collar in September. Now What? 

Let’s look back at the sample trade I included in that previous article. Here it is.

www.barchart.com

A summary: that collar went out about a year (now 9 months), with call and put strikes at $380 and $290, respectively. That produced a sensational upside to downside of roughly +18% to under -1%. That’s how we try to take advantage of volatility around such events, while managing risk.

It is one thing for me to outline a collar at the time. It is another to look back and see something like this: Imagine if you had a put struck at $290 with ORCL stock at $328, only to see it sitting at $221 as of Tuesday’s close. That put option was…wait for it…more than $68 in the money. THAT is risk management. And most likely, a holder of that put option would have exercised it by now, and sold ORCL for $290, even as it languished down here.

When I refresh the collar scenarios to today, here’s one of many ways to play it. $290 is now the call strike, not the put. That’s struck around the current level at $220. I went out to the same Sept. 18, 2026 expiration date, simply to show that one could have sold the stock at $290 via exercising the put there a while back, exited that previous collar with capital intact, and now entered way down here. 

www.barchart.com

That $290 upside used is really just a coincidence. Because the new journey starts here, and the nearly $70 loss in between would never have been endured. 

This produces about a 24% upside potential and under 8% downside, so more than a 3:1 ratio over the next 10 months for ORCL stock. As I see it, there might be no weirder stock in 2025. And no more shining example of the value of considering option collars than this one.


On the date of publication, Rob Isbitts did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,861.99 -24.69 -0.36%
S&P 500 Index
ORCL 191.31 -31.70 -14.21%
Oracle Corp

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
Could Meta Stock Skyrocket in 2026 If Mark Zuckerberg Declares Another ‘Year of Efficiency’?
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 3
Dear Micron Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 17
Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock 4
Is Google Stock a Buy Ahead of Its First AI Glasses Launch?
Tesla charging station black background by Blomst via Pixabay 5
An ‘EV Winter’ Is Coming for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot