Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cboe Global Markets Stock: Is CBOE Outperforming the Financial Sector?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cboe Global Markets Inc_ logo and phone-by Grey82 via Shutterstock
Cboe Global Markets Inc_ logo and phone-by Grey82 via Shutterstock

Chicago, Illinois-based Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) is a financial exchange holding company with a market cap of $26.1 billion. It is best known for operating one of the world’s largest and most active derivatives and securities exchanges.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CBOE fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the financial data & stock exchanges industry. The company has expanded globally and now owns and operates a broad network of trading venues across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), exchange-traded products (ETPs), and digital asset markets.

This financial company is currently trading 4.8% below its 52-week high of $262.98, reached on Nov. 12. Shares of CBOE have gained 5.7% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLFmarginal rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

 In the longer term, CBOE has soared 23.3% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing XLF’s 9.3% uptick over the same time frame. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CBOE are up 27.8%, compared to XLF’s 12.6% return. 

To confirm its bullish trend, CBOE has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with minor fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since late October. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of CBOE surged 3.7% after its impressive Q3 earnings release on Oct. 31. The company’s total revenue improved 8.1% year-over-year to a record $1.1 billion, driven by strong growth in revenues from its derivative market. Additionally, its adjusted EPS also reached a record high of $2.67, up 20.3% from the year-ago quarter and 5.5% above Wall Street estimates. 

CBOE has also considerably outpaced its rival, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), which gained 2% over the past 52 weeks and 8.2% on a YTD basis.  

Despite CBOE’s recent outperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold” from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $256.86 suggests a 2.4% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 54.67 +0.78 +1.45%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
CBOE 250.49 +1.43 +0.57%
CBOE Global Markets Inc
ICE 162.42 +2.04 +1.27%
Intercontinental Exchange

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
Could Meta Stock Skyrocket in 2026 If Mark Zuckerberg Declares Another ‘Year of Efficiency’?
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 3
Dear Micron Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 17
Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock 4
Is Google Stock a Buy Ahead of Its First AI Glasses Launch?
Tesla charging station black background by Blomst via Pixabay 5
An ‘EV Winter’ Is Coming for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot