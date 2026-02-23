Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Workday Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $36.2 billion, Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is a Pleasanton, California-based company that provides enterprise cloud applications. It offers a suite of financial management applications, human capital management applications, and spend management solutions that help organizations to streamline supplier selection and contract management. 

This tech company has notably lagged the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of WDAY have declined 47.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained around 13%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 35.8%, while SPX has risen marginally. 

Narrowing the focus, WDAY has also underperformed the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), which declined 22.3% over the past 52 weeks and 23.6% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 9, WDAY announced that its co-founder and current Executive Chair, Aneel Bhusri, will return as Chief Executive Officer as the company moves into its next phase, with a strong focus on leadership in the fast-evolving AI landscape. Meanwhile, Carl Eschenbach will step down from his roles as CEO and board member after guiding Workday through a period marked by global expansion, broader industry reach, and improved operational discipline. He will remain involved as a strategic advisor to the CEO, supporting Bhusri and the company during the transition. Despite the leadership update, the company’s shares declined 5.1%, pressured by broader headwinds in the technology sector. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in January, analysts expect WDAY’s EPS to grow 142.6% year over year to $4.10. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.   

Among the 42 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 26 “Strong Buy,” three "Moderate Buy,” and 13 "Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 27 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.  

On Feb. 20, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) maintained a “Buy" rating on WDAY but lowered its price target to $200, indicating a 45.1% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $250.81 suggests an 82% potential upside from the current levels, while its Street-high price target of $328 suggests an ambitious 138% potential upside from the current levels.  


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TD 95.91 -1.08 -1.11%
Toronto Dominion Bank
$SPX 6,837.30 -72.21 -1.05%
S&P 500 Index
IGV 76.97 -3.81 -4.72%
North American Tech-Software Ishares ETF
WDAY 126.88 -10.93 -7.93%
Workday Inc

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 1
Oracle Stock Plunges 55%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 2
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Palantir by rblfmr via Shutterstock 3
If Palantir is Near a Bottom, What's the Best Play in PLTR Stock?
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 4
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Down 24% in 2026, Where Is Palantir Stock Headed Next and Should You Buy PLTR Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot