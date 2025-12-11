Barchart.com
Is Ventas Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Ventas Inc logo magnified-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterestock

With a market cap of $37.6 billion, Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is a leading U.S. real estate investment trust focused on healthcare and senior living assets. Its portfolio spans senior housing communities, medical office buildings, life science facilities, and hospitals. Focused on serving the growing aging population, the Illinois-based company invests in senior housing communities, medical office buildings, research & innovation centers, and healthcare facilities. 

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Ventas fits this criterion perfectly. The company benefits from long-term demographic tailwinds driven by an aging population, although performance remains sensitive to interest rates and operating conditions in the senior housing sector. Investors typically view Ventas as a diversified healthcare REIT with stable cash flows and moderate growth prospects.

Shares of VTR have fallen 5.1% from its 52-week high of $81.89 touched on Dec. 9. VTR stock has surged 12.3% over the past three months, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5.4% rally over the same period.

Longer term, the seniors housing REIT’s shares have increased 32% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s 17.1% rise. Moreover, the stock has gained nearly 27.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 14.1% rally over the same time frame.

VTR stock has been trading mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the end of July, indicating an uptrend. 

Ventas delivered strong Q3 results on Oct. 29, and its shares jumped 6.6%. Its same-store SHOP cash operating revenues rose 8% year over year, driving a 20.4% increase in total revenues to $1.5 billion, which exceeded consensus estimates by 3.9%. Broad-based demand strength across its senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) has supported an active expansion strategy, with Ventas deploying $2.2 billion toward senior housing acquisitions in the first nine months of 2025. 

In contrast, its rival, Welltower Inc. (WELL), has outpaced VTR stock. WELL stock has soared 51.6% on a YTD basis and 47.8% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite VTR’s underperformance relative to its industry peers, analysts are bullish, with a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" from 21 analysts. The mean price target of $84.15 represents a premium of 8.3% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VTR 77.73 -2.28 -2.85%
Ventas Inc
$SPX 6,886.68 +46.17 +0.67%
S&P 500 Index
WELL 191.07 -4.73 -2.42%
Welltower Inc

