How Is Dover's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

With a market cap of $26.2 billion , Dover Corporation ( DOV ) is a global provider of equipment, components, software, and services across diverse industries. Its operations span five segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Climate & Sustainability Technologies, offering solutions for automotive, aerospace, industrial, and consumer markets.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Dover fits this criterion perfectly. The company delivers innovative technologies and services for fluid handling, refrigeration, product traceability, fueling, and industrial processing applications worldwide.

DOV stock has decreased nearly 14% from its 52-week high of $222.31 . Shares of the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company have increased 7.5% over the past three months, outpacing the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 2.1% rise over the same time frame.

In the longer term, DOV stock is up nearly 2% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLI’s 17.2% gain. Moreover, shares of Dover have declined 5.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 9.8% return over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late October.

Shares of DOV climbed 8.1% on Oct. 23 because the company delivered stronger-than-expected operating results, including 5% revenue growth and a 15% increase in adjusted EPS to $2.62 in Q3 2025 . Investors also reacted positively to Dover’s robust order momentum, record consolidated segment margins, and 16% year-to-date growth in adjusted earnings. Confidence further improved after management raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $9.50 - $9.60.

In comparison, DOV stock has outpaced its rival, Illinois Tool Works Inc. ( ITW ). ITW stock has dropped 2.1% on a YTD basis and 9.3% over the past 52 weeks.