Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Dover's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Dover Corp_ logo and ebsite-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Dover Corp_ logo and ebsite-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $26.2 billion, Dover Corporation (DOV) is a global provider of equipment, components, software, and services across diverse industries. Its operations span five segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Climate & Sustainability Technologies, offering solutions for automotive, aerospace, industrial, and consumer markets. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Dover fits this criterion perfectly. The company delivers innovative technologies and services for fluid handling, refrigeration, product traceability, fueling, and industrial processing applications worldwide.

DOV stock has decreased nearly 14% from its 52-week high of $222.31Shares of the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company have increased 7.5% over the past three months, outpacing the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 2.1% rise over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, DOV stock is up nearly 2% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLI’s 17.2% gain. Moreover, shares of Dover have declined 5.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 9.8% return over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late October.

www.barchart.com

Shares of DOV climbed 8.1% on Oct. 23 because the company delivered stronger-than-expected operating results, including 5% revenue growth and a 15% increase in adjusted EPS to $2.62 in Q3 2025. Investors also reacted positively to Dover’s robust order momentum, record consolidated segment margins, and 16% year-to-date growth in adjusted earnings. Confidence further improved after management raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $9.50 - $9.60.

In comparison, DOV stock has outpaced its rival, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW). ITW stock has dropped 2.1% on a YTD basis and 9.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite DOV’s outperformance relative to its industry peers, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $215.18 suggests a premium of 12.5% to its current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 154.41 +0.02 +0.01%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
DOV 191.33 +0.05 +0.03%
Dover Corp
ITW 247.17 -0.96 -0.39%
Illinois Tool Works Inc

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Can Google Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
2 Reasons to Hit Pause on Netflix Stock Now
Yen chart by Ca-Ssis via iStock 3
Is a Global Margin Call Coming? How a Bank of Japan Rate Hike Could Trigger the Next Market Shock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Are Betting on Broadcom Stock for 2026. Should You Load Up on Shares Now?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Is a Short Squeeze Brewing in iRobot Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot