Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Xylem Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Xylem Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
Xylem Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Xylem Inc. (XYL) is a leading global water-technology company that designs, manufactures, and services engineered products and solutions for public utilities, industrial, residential, commercial, and agricultural clients worldwide. Headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia, the company operates through key segments such as Water Infrastructure; Applied Water; Measurement & Control Solutions; and Water Solutions & Services. It has a market cap of $33.7 billion

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Xylem perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. Xylem cements its leadership in water technology, driven by its sterling brand reputation and customer trust.

XYL slipped 10.3% from its 52-week high of $154.27, achieved on Oct. 30. Over the past three months, XYL stock has declined 1.2%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5.4% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares rose 19.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 16.4%. However, XYL climbed 9.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 12.4% returns over the same time frame.

XYL has largely been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-May. It has also been trading above the 50-day moving average since late April, but has dropped below the line since mid-November.

www.barchart.com

The stock rose in 2025 due to stable financial results, driven by demand for its water management solutions, successful pricing/productivity gains, and strategic investments. In the most recent quarter (Q3 2025), the company reported revenue of $2.3 billion, up 8%, while adjusted EPS came in at $1.37, which is a 23% increase over the prior-year quarter.

In the competitive arena, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has taken the lead over XYL, with 38.3% returns YTD and 26.4% gains over the past year. 

The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 21 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $170.62 suggests a potential upside of 23.4% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,846.51 -23.89 -0.35%
S&P 500 Index
PH 879.67 -0.33 -0.04%
Parker-Hannifin Corp
XYL 138.32 -0.69 -0.50%
Xylem Inc

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 4
As Nike Shakes Up Its C-Suite, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NKE Stock?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot