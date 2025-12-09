Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Showing Fractional Gains on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Sunset over corn field by RitaE via Pixabay
Sunset over corn field by RitaE via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Corn price action is fractionally to a penny higher so far on Tuesday. Futures found weaker trade on Monday as traders were squaring up ahead of a Tuesday USDA report. Contracts were down fractionally to 2 cents. Preliminary open interest slipped back 2,257 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 1/4 cents at $3.98 1/4. 

Export Inspections data showed corn at 1.453 MT (57.2 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on December 4. That was a drop of 10.89% from the week prior but up 36% from same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 520,691 MT, with 310,828 MT to Japan and 81,209 MT to Taiwan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 20.63 MMT (812.2 mbu), a 69.36% increase yr/yr.

USDA’s catchup report for Export Sales data on Monday showed just 979,525 MT of corn sold in the week ending on November 6. That was a marketing year low.

The monthly WASDE report will be out on Tuesday, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg looking for 2.145 bbu of US corn ending stocks, a 9 mbu drop from the November report if realized. 

A South Korean importer 132,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight, with no origin announced. 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.36 1/4, down 1/2 cent, currently up 3/4 cent

Nearby Cash  was $3.98 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.43 3/4, down 1 cent, currently up 1 cent

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.51 1/4, down 1 cent, currently up 3/4 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 434-4 -1-6 -0.40%
Corn
ZCH26 444-4 +0-6 +0.17%
Corn
ZCZ25 434-4 -1-6 -0.40%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9900 +0.0087 +0.22%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 4
As Nike Shakes Up Its C-Suite, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NKE Stock?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot