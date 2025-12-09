Barchart.com
Fortive Stock: Is FTV Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

Fortive Corp logo magnified-by Postmodern Studio via Shutterstock
Fortive Corp logo magnified-by Postmodern Studio via Shutterstock

Everett, Washington-based Fortive Corporation (FTV) operates as a technology company, providing industrial technology and professional instrumentation solutions across the globe. With a market cap of $17.1 billion, Fortive operates through Intelligent Operating Solutions and Advanced Healthcare Solutions segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” Fortive fits this bill perfectly, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the tech space.

Fortive touched its 52-week high of $83.32 on Feb. 20 and is currently trading 35% below that peak. Meanwhile, FTV stock has gained 12.8% over the past three months, underperforming the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK11.5% surge during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

However, Fortive’s performance has remained grim over the longer term. FTV stock has plunged 27.8% on a YTD basis and 31.4% over the past year, compared to XLK’s 27% surge in 2025 and 22.6% returns over the past 52 weeks.

FTV stock has traded consistently below its 200-day moving average since March and climbed above its 50-day moving average since late September, underscoring its previous bearish movement and recent upturn.

www.barchart.com

Fortive’s stock prices gained 2.4% in the trading session following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 29. The quarter was marked with solid topline and earnings growth. Driven by an uptick in its core revenues, the company’s overall sales for the quarter grew 2.3% year-over-year to over $1 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 2.1%. Further, its adjusted EPS soared by an impressive 15.3% year-over-year to $0.68, beating the consensus estimates by a notable 17.2%.

Meanwhile, Fortive has lagged behind its peer Garmin Ltd.’s (GRMN2.4% dip in 2025 and 7.9% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 19 analysts covering the FTV stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” As of writing, FTV’s mean price target of $56.50 suggests a modest 4.4% upside potential.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLK 147.63 +1.03 +0.70%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
FTV 54.13 +0.38 +0.71%
Fortive Corp
GRMN 201.27 -2.32 -1.14%
Garmin Ltd

