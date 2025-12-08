Soybeans Falling on Monday, Despite Confirmed Shipment to China

Soybeans are showing 8 to 11 cent losses on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 10 1/2 cents lower at $10.24. Soymeal futures were are 50 cents to $1 in the red. Soy Oil futures are 45 to 50 points lower There were another 5 deliveries issued for December soybean meal overnight.

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.018 MMT (37.41 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 12/4. That was 41.4% below the same week last year and 10.6% above last week’s total. Mexico was the largest buyer of 132,050 MT, with 119,895 MT shipped to China and 91,171 MT to Indonesia. The marketing year total is now 12.9 MMT (473.98 mbu) of soybeans shipped, which is now 45.2% below the same period last year.

The backlog of USDA Export Sales reports showed data for the week ending on 11/6 this morning, with soybean bookings on the low side of estimates of 0.45-1.6 MMT at 510,554 MT. That was a marketing year low, as most buyers were absent on the price rally, with a total of 232,000 MT sold to China in that week.

Soybean meal sales were just 93,483 MT, on the low side of 50,000 to 400,000 MT estimates. Bean oil sales were 12,549 MT, in the middle of 5,000 to 25,000 MT expectations.

The CFTC Commitment of Trade data from the week of October 28 showed managed money ballooning (by 83,160 contracts) their net long position to 118,489 contracts around the President Trump/Xi meeting over a month ago. Commercials added 96,154 contracts to their net short position to 245,133 contacts as longs were exiting. That is the largest net short since May 2022.

WASDE data will be updated on Tuesday, as traders are looking for 306 mbu in US soybean ending stocks, up 16 mbu from the previous month if realize.

China imported a total of 8.11 MMT of soybean in November, a 14.5% drop from October. AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 94% planted, behind the 95% paced from last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.94 3/4, down 10 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.24, down 10 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.06 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents,