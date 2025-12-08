Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Starting Monday with Slight Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Corn price action is fractionally to 2 cents higher so far on Monday morning. Futures posted losses of a penny to 2 ½ cents on Friday, with March closing the week with a 3 cent loss. Friday’s open interest was up 8,511 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 ¼ cents on the day at $3.99 1/4. 

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed managed money slashing 71,479 contracts from their net short position as of October 28. That took the position to 89,506 contracts. Commercials were trimming longs and adding shorts, increasing their net short by 77,722 contracts to 128,585 contracts

USDA will release another catchup report for Export Sales data this morning, with traders looking for 1-2 MMT of corn bookings in the week ending on November 6. 

The monthly WASDE report will be out on Tuesday, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg looking for 2.145 bbu of US corn ending stocks, a 9 mbu drop from the November report if realized. 

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 44% planted, lagging the 46% pace from last year. Brazil’ AgRural estimates the Brazilian corn crop at 135.3 MMT for 2025/26, a 5.8 MMT drop from the year prior.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.36 3/4, down 1 cent, currently up ¼ cent

Nearby Cash  was $3.99 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.44 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.52 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently up 1 ¾ cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 438-4 +1-6 +0.40%
Corn
ZCH26 445-4 +0-6 +0.17%
Corn
ZCZ25 438-4 +1-6 +0.40%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9954 +0.0020 +0.05%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 4
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 5
Salesforce Generates Strong Free Cash Flow - CRM Could Be 23% Too Cheap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot