Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Falls Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Corn futures posted losses of a penny to 2 ½ cents on Friday, with March closing the week with a 3 cent loss. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 ¼ cents on the day at $3.99 1/4. 

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed managed money slashing 71,479 contracts from their net short position as of October 28. That took the position to 89,506 contracts. Commercials were trimming longs and adding shorts, increasing their net short by 77,722 contracts to 128,585 contracts

USDA will release another catchup report for Export Sales data on Monday, with traders looking for 1-2 MMT of corn bookings in the week ending on November 6. 

The monthly WASDE report will be out on Tuesday, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg looking for 2.145 bbu of US corn ending stocks, a 9 mbu drop from the November report if realized. 

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 44% planted, lagging the 46% pace from last year. 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.36 3/4, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $3.99 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.44 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.52 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 436-6s -1-0 -0.23%
Corn
ZCH26 444-6s -2-4 -0.56%
Corn
ZCZ25 436-6s -1-0 -0.23%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9934 -0.0234 -0.58%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 1
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Gain With All Eyes on Key U.S. PCE Inflation Data
Semiconductor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
AMD Is Getting Ready to Launch Helios. Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy AMD Stock First.
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 4
Tesla Just Jumped in Annual Automaker Rankings. Is That a Buy Signal for TSLA Stock?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot