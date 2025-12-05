Soybeans Fading Chinese Buying with Friday Losses

Soybeans are showing Friday losses of 10 to 12 cents so far at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 11 1/2 cents lower at $10.37 1/4. Soymeal futures are down $1.50 to $2.80, with Soy Oil futures steady to 6 points higher. There were 78 deliveries issued against December bean oil overnight.

USDA reported a private export sale of 462,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning. That takes to the total known sales to 2.845 MMT to China for the marketing year.

The backlog of USDA Export Sales reports will have data for the week ending on 11/6 on Monday, with soybean bookings estimated to total 0.45-1.6 MMT. A total of 132,000 MT sold to China and 117,000 MT to unknown destinations in that week are known through the daily reporting system. Soybean meal sales are seen at 50,000 to 400,000 MT, with 5,000 to 25,000 MT for bean oil.

WASDE data will be updated on Tuesday, as traders are looking for 306 mbu in US soybean ending stocks, up 16 mbu from the previous month if realize.

Brazil exported 4.2 MMT of soybeans in November according to the country’s trade ministry, a 37.62% drop from last month but 64.4% above the same month last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $11.07 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.37 1/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.17 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents,