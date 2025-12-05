Barchart.com
Kenvue Stock: Is KVUE Underperforming the Consumer Defensive Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Kenvue Inc phone and webpage- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
With a market cap of $32.5 billion, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is a global consumer health company serving markets across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three main segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Kenvue fits this criterion perfectly. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine, and Johnson’s.

Shares of the Summit, New Jersey-based company have pulled back 32.7% from its 52-week high of $25.17. Shares of Kenvue have declined 9.5% over the past three months, lagging behind the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 3.1% decrease over the same time frame.

Longer term, KVUE stock is down 21.1% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLP’s marginal dip. Moreover, shares of Kenvue have dipped 27.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP’s 5.4% drop over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since June. 

Shares of KVUE climbed 12.3% on Nov. 3 after the company reported Q3 2025 results, including adjusted EPS of $0.28 and reaffirmed full-year 2025 guidance with adjusted EPS of $1 - $1.05. Investors also reacted positively to improving profitability metrics, such as gross profit margin rising to 59.1% and adjusted gross profit margin increasing to 61.2%, despite a 3.5% decline in net sales.

In comparison, rival The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has shown less pronounced decline than KVUE stock. Shares of Procter & Gamble have decreased 17.8% over the past 52 weeks and 13.7% on a YTD basis.

Due to the stock’s weak performance, analysts are cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 12 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $19 is a premium of 12.1% to current levels. 


