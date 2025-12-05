Kenvue Stock: Is KVUE Underperforming the Consumer Defensive Sector?

With a market cap of $32.5 billion, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is a global consumer health company serving markets across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three main segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Kenvue fits this criterion perfectly. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine, and Johnson’s.
Shares of the Summit, New Jersey-based company have pulled back 32.7% from its 52-week high of $25.17. Shares of Kenvue have declined 9.5% over the past three months, lagging behind the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 3.1% decrease over the same time frame.
Longer term, KVUE stock is down 21.1% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLP’s marginal dip. Moreover, shares of Kenvue have dipped 27.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP’s 5.4% drop over the same time frame.
The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since June.
Shares of KVUE climbed 12.3% on Nov. 3 after the company reported Q3 2025 results, including adjusted EPS of $0.28 and reaffirmed full-year 2025 guidance with adjusted EPS of $1 - $1.05. Investors also reacted positively to improving profitability metrics, such as gross profit margin rising to 59.1% and adjusted gross profit margin increasing to 61.2%, despite a 3.5% decline in net sales.
In comparison, rival The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has shown less pronounced decline than KVUE stock. Shares of Procter & Gamble have decreased 17.8% over the past 52 weeks and 13.7% on a YTD basis.
Due to the stock’s weak performance, analysts are cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 12 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $19 is a premium of 12.1% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.