Kenvue Stock: Is KVUE Underperforming the Consumer Defensive Sector?

With a market cap of $32.5 billion , Kenvue Inc. ( KVUE ) is a global consumer health company serving markets across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three main segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Kenvue fits this criterion perfectly. The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine, and Johnson’s.

Shares of the Summit, New Jersey-based company have pulled back 32.7% from its 52-week high of $25.17 . Shares of Kenvue have declined 9.5% over the past three months, lagging behind the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 3.1% decrease over the same time frame.

Longer term, KVUE stock is down 21.1% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLP’s marginal dip. Moreover, shares of Kenvue have dipped 27.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLP’s 5.4% drop over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since June.

Shares of KVUE climbed 12.3% on Nov. 3 after the company reported Q3 2025 results , including adjusted EPS of $0.28 and reaffirmed full-year 2025 guidance with adjusted EPS of $1 - $1.05. Investors also reacted positively to improving profitability metrics, such as gross profit margin rising to 59.1% and adjusted gross profit margin increasing to 61.2%, despite a 3.5% decline in net sales.

In comparison, rival The Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) has shown less pronounced decline than KVUE stock. Shares of Procter & Gamble have decreased 17.8% over the past 52 weeks and 13.7% on a YTD basis.