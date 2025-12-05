Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Consolidated Edison Stock: Is ED Underperforming the Utilities Sector?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Consolidated Edison, Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Consolidated Edison, Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) is a major energy company headquartered in New York. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides regulated electric, gas, and steam services, delivering electricity to millions of customers in New York City and surrounding areas, gas to urban and suburban communities, and steam service in parts of Manhattan. The company has a market cap of around $34.7 billion.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ED perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the regulated electric utilities industry. The company is streamlining operations and focusing on core utility services to enhance long-term reliability and efficiency.

ED has fallen 16.2% from its 52-week high of $114.87, achieved on Apr. 4. Over the past three months, the stock has declined 1.6%, underperforming the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU4.4% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, the stock rose 7.8% on a YTD basis but declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming XLU’s YTD gains of 15.5% and 8.7% returns over the past year.

ED's performance has been volatile, leading to an inconsistent trading pattern relative to its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

www.barchart.com

The stock’s underperformance can be attributed to concerns over high capital spending, rising debt, and ongoing regulatory and political scrutiny in its core markets. The company is undertaking extensive grid modernization and clean energy projects, requiring heavy upfront investment and leading to share dilution through capital raises. 

In the competitive space, WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) has outperformed with 13% rise YTD and an 8.1% gain over the past year

Wall Street analysts are cautious about ED’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 17 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $104.93 suggests a potential upside of 9.1%.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.61 -0.10 -0.23%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
WEC 106.38 +0.10 +0.09%
Wisconsin Energy Corp
ED 96.07 -0.15 -0.16%
Consolidated Edison Company

Most Popular News

Large cornfield with rows of crop by vicvaz via iStock 1
Grain Market Update: Where are Corn and Soybean Prices Headed?
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Archer Aviation Just Signed on a New Aerospace Partner. Should You Buy ACHR Stock Here?
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_ 3
3 Robotics Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of a White House Game-Changer
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 4
The $500 Billion Reason Wells Fargo Thinks Oracle Stock Can Gain 40% from Here
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 5
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 15
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot