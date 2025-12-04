Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Bulls Taking Some Gains Back on Thursday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn harvest - by ulleo via Pixabay
Corn harvest - by ulleo via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Corn price action is showing steady to 2 cent higher trade on Thursday morning.  Futures posted Wednesday losses of 5 to 7 cents across most contracts at the close. Open interest was down 10,627 contracts on the midweek session, suggesting some longs taking profits. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 6 1/2 cents at $3.98 3/4. 

Weekly EIA data from Wednesday morning showed a record ethanol production total in the week ending on November 28, totaling 1.126 million barrels per day, a 13,000 bpd increase wk/wk. Stocks of ethanol rose 543,000 barrels to 22.511 million. That came as the 48,000 bpd increase to exports (170,000 bpd) wasn’t enough to offset the increased output and 28,000 bpd drop in refiner inputs of ethanol (at 857,000 bpd).

Export Sales for the week of October 30 will be released this morning, with traders looking for 0.8-2.5 MMT in corn sales during that week.

 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.31 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.98 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.43 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents, currently up 1 cents

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.50 3/4, down 6 3/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-0 -0-4 -0.12%
Corn
ZCH26 443-4 unch unch
Corn
ZCZ25 431-0 -0-4 -0.12%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9789 +0.0020 +0.05%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 1
Michael Burry Says Tesla Is ‘Ridiculously Overvalued.’ Should You Ditch TSLA Stock Here?
A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_ 2
Lucid Motors Is Now Cheaper Than Rivian, But Is LCID Stock a Better Buy for 2026?
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
Jamie Dimon Once Called Bitcoin a ‘Fraud.’ Now, JPMorgan Is Quietly Making Blockchain History and Betting This ‘Crypto Winter’ Will Be Short-Lived.
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Dear AVGO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 11
Options on cell phone by Trismegist san via Shutterstock 5
How to Use the Naked Put Options Strategy to Earn Income & Buy Stocks at a Discount
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot