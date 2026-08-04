Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

This Analyst Just Cut His Price Target on Dell Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock
Dell Technologies by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock

Investors should consider taking profits in Dell Technologies (DELL) following its explosive year-to-date rally, says Evan Lee, a senior GF Securities analyst. In a research note this morning, Lee lowered his price target on DELL to $403, signaling potential downside of roughly 12% from current levels. 

Dell stock has been a lucrative investment in 2026, currently trading at more than 3.5x its price at the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

GF Securities’ Bearish View on Dell Stock

While DELL currently serves as a major supplier for SpaceX (SPCX) and the sole provider for CoreWeave (CRWV), competitors are rapidly encroaching on its territory ahead of Nvidia’s (NVDA) upcoming Rubin platform.

According to the GF Securities analyst, Super Micro (SMCI) will likely “capture a larger share” of SPCX’s next gigawatt-scale data center in Texas. 

Meanwhile, Nvidia's Taiwanese partner Quanta Computer is emerging as a second source for CRWV, expected to secure up to a 30% share in 2027. 

These competitive pressures are bearish for Dell shares as they could weaken the giant’s long-term positioning within Nvidia’s platform ecosystem, potentially capping its NVL72 rack shipments at around 15,000 units annually across FY27 and FY28, Lee warned.  

DELL Shares Aren’t Inexpensive to Own

Beyond competitive pressures, valuation remains a central concern for GF Securities. 

Following its meteoric run in 2026, DELL shares are trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of nearly 23x, which makes it infinitely more expensive to own than peer SMCI. 

In his report, Lee admitted that Dell will report a blowout quarter and raise guidance on Sept. 3, but said that upside is baked into the stock price already.  

Consensus is for the artificial intelligence (AI) server specialist to record $4.65 a share of earnings (EPS) for its second quarter, which would represent an exciting 121% growth on a year-over-year basis. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Dell

Investors should note, however, that other Wall Street firms do not agree with GF Securities on DELL stock.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Dell Technologies remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $507 indicating potential upside of another 8% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CRWV 91.90 +6.14 +7.16%
Coreweave Cl A
NVDA 211.88 +5.24 +2.54%
Nvidia Corp
SPCX 125.33 +10.80 +9.43%
SpaceX Corp
SMCI 31.69 +3.05 +10.65%
Super Micro Computer
DELL 467.27 +38.25 +8.92%
Dell Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

A close-up of a General Motors corporate sign by lindaparton via Adobe Stock 1
General Motors vs. Ford: 1 Auto Giant Is Winning the EV Race
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
1 Japanese Company Just Waved a Red Flag for Micron Stock. How to Play It Here.
Zoetis sign at their Canadian By JHVEPhoto 3
The Bull Case for Zoetis Stock as Michael Burry Doubles Down
Microsoft headquarters By Peter 4
Investors Pile Into Long-Dated Microsoft Call Options in Unusual Volume - Bullish on MSFT Stock
Rocket takes off by Alones via Shutterstock 5
Rocket Lab’s $8 Billion Iridium Acquisition Creates a Powerful, Profitable Space Stock in 2027
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.