Is Lululemon Athletica Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Vancouver, Canada-based Lululemon Athletica Inc. ( LULU ) operates as a lifestyle-inspired athletic apparel company specializing in yoga, running, training, and other active pursuits. With a market cap of $21.6 billion , Lululemon is renowned for the comfort of its clothing and its ability to create transformative products and experiences.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Lululemon fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the activewear industry.

However, it's not all rainbows and sunshine. LULU stock has tanked 56.9% from its 52-week high of $423.32 touched on Jan. 30. Meanwhile, the stock has declined 8.2% over the past three months, compared to the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 9.1% surge during the same time frame.

Lululemon’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. LULU stock prices have plummeted 52.3% on a YTD basis and 46.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Nasdaq’s 21.5% gains in 2025 and 20.4% returns over the past year.

LULU stock has remained mostly below its 50-day moving average since mid-February and below its 200-day moving average since late March, underscoring its bearish trend.

Lululemon Athletica’s stock prices plunged 18.6% in a single trading session following the release of its Q2 results on Sept. 4. While the company’s international sales soared 22% year-over-year, its Americas net revenues inched up by a modest 1%. Further, its comparable sales in the Americas dropped by 4% compared to the year-ago quarter. Overall, the company’s net revenues increased 6.5% year-over-year to $2.5 billion, missing the consensus estimates by 36 bps. Meanwhile, its EPS dropped 1.6% year-over-year to $3.10, but surpassed the consensus estimates by a notable margin.

Meanwhile, LULU has notably underperformed its peer, Adidas AG’s ( ADDYY ) 23.4% decline on a YTD basis and 24.4% plunge over the past year.