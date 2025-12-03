Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Lululemon Athletica Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Vancouver, Canada-based Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) operates as a lifestyle-inspired athletic apparel company specializing in yoga, running, training, and other active pursuits. With a market cap of $21.6 billion, Lululemon is renowned for the comfort of its clothing and its ability to create transformative products and experiences.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." Lululemon fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the activewear industry.

However, it's not all rainbows and sunshine. LULU stock has tanked 56.9% from its 52-week high of $423.32 touched on Jan. 30. Meanwhile, the stock has declined 8.2% over the past three months, compared to the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX9.1% surge during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Lululemon’s performance has remained grim over the longer term as well. LULU stock prices have plummeted 52.3% on a YTD basis and 46.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the Nasdaq’s 21.5% gains in 2025 and 20.4% returns over the past year.

LULU stock has remained mostly below its 50-day moving average since mid-February and below its 200-day moving average since late March, underscoring its bearish trend.

www.barchart.com

Lululemon Athletica’s stock prices plunged 18.6% in a single trading session following the release of its Q2 results on Sept. 4. While the company’s international sales soared 22% year-over-year, its Americas net revenues inched up by a modest 1%. Further, its comparable sales in the Americas dropped by 4% compared to the year-ago quarter. Overall, the company’s net revenues increased 6.5% year-over-year to $2.5 billion, missing the consensus estimates by 36 bps. Meanwhile, its EPS dropped 1.6% year-over-year to $3.10, but surpassed the consensus estimates by a notable margin.

Meanwhile, LULU has notably underperformed its peer, Adidas AG’s (ADDYY23.4% decline on a YTD basis and 24.4% plunge over the past year.

Among the 30 analysts covering the LULU stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $185.88 suggests a 2% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LULU 182.30 -0.10 -0.05%
Lululemon Athletica
ADDYY 93.2600 +0.6600 +0.71%
Adidas Ag ADR
$NASX 23,454.09 +40.42 +0.17%
Nasdaq Composite

Most Popular News

Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 1
Michael Burry Says Tesla Is ‘Ridiculously Overvalued.’ Should You Ditch TSLA Stock Here?
A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_ 2
Lucid Motors Is Now Cheaper Than Rivian, But Is LCID Stock a Better Buy for 2026?
Options on cell phone by Trismegist san via Shutterstock 3
How to Use the Naked Put Options Strategy to Earn Income & Buy Stocks at a Discount
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Dear AVGO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 11
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Jamie Dimon Once Called Bitcoin a ‘Fraud.’ Now, JPMorgan Is Quietly Making Blockchain History and Betting This ‘Crypto Winter’ Will Be Short-Lived.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot