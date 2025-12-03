Dollar Retreats on US Labor Market Weakness

The dollar index (DXY00) today is down by -0.38% at a 5-week low. The dollar was undercut by today’s weak Nov ADP report, which was dovish for Fed policy. The dollar recovered from its worst level today after the Nov ISM services index unexpectedly rose to a 9-month high.

President Trump said on Tuesday that he will announce his selection for the new Fed Chair in early 2026. Bloomberg reported last week that National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is seen as the likely choice to succeed Powell. Hassett's nomination would be bearish for the dollar as he is seen as the most dovish candidate. In addition, Fed independence would come into question, as Hassett supports President Trump's approach to cutting interest rates at the Fed.

US MBA mortgage applications fell -1.4% in the week ended November 28, with the purchase mortgage sub-index up +2.5% and the refinancing mortgage sub-index down -4.4%. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage fell -8 bp to 6.32% from 6.40% in the prior week.

The US Nov ADP employment change unexpectedly fell by -32,000, signaling a weaker labor market than the +10,000 increase expected and the biggest decline in more than 2.5 years.

US Sep manufacturing production was unchanged m/m, right on expectations.

The US Nov ISM services index unexpectedly rose +0.3 to a 9-month high of 52.6, stronger than expectations of a decline to 52.0.

The markets are discounting a 94% chance that the FOMC will cut the fed funds target range by 25 bp at the next FOMC meeting on December 9-10.

EUR/USD (^EURUSD) today is up by +0.34% and posted a 6-week high. The dollar's weakness today is supportive of the euro. Also, today's upward revision to the Eurozone Nov S&P composite PMI to a 2.5-year high showed economic strength and was bullish for the euro. In addition, divergent central bank policies are supportive of the euro, with the ECB having finished with its rate-cutting cycle while the Fed is expected to keep cutting interest rates.

Eurozone Oct PPI rose +0.1% m/m and fell -0.5% y/y, right on expectations.

The Eurozone Nov S&P composite PMI was revised upward by +0.4 to a 2.5-year high of 52.8 from the previously reported 52.4.

Swaps are pricing in a 1% chance of a -25 bp rate cut by the ECB at the December 18 policy meeting.

USD/JPY (^USDJPY) today is down by -0.38%. The yen is moving higher today due to weakness in the dollar. Also, higher Japanese government bond yields have strengthened the yen's interest rate differentials, with the 10-year JGB yield rising to a 17-year high of 1.897% today. The yen added to its gains today as T-note yields fell on the weaker-than-expected US Nov ADP employment report.

The markets are discounting an 81% chance of a BOJ rate hike at the next policy meeting on December 19.

February COMEX gold (GCG26) today is up +28.70 (+0.68%), and March COMEX silver (SIH26) is up +0.187 (+0.32%).

Gold and silver prices are moving higher today, with Mar silver posting a contract high and nearest-futures (Z25) silver posting a new all-time high of $58.90 a troy ounce. Today's slide in the dollar index to a 5-week low is bullish for metals prices.

Also, today's weaker-than-expected US Nov ADP employment report reinforces expectations of a Fed rate cut at next week's FOMC meeting, boosting demand for precious metals as a store of value. The markets are now discounting a 94% chance that the FOMC will cut the fed funds target range by 25 bp at the December 9-10 FOMC meeting, up from 30% two weeks ago.

Precious metals have underlying support from safe-haven demand tied to uncertainty over US tariffs and geopolitical risks.

Silver has support due to concerns about tight Chinese silver inventories. Silver inventories in warehouses linked to the Shanghai Futures Exchange on November 21 fell to 519,000 kilograms, the lowest level in 10 years.

Strong central bank demand for gold is supportive of prices, following the most recent news that showed bullion held in China's PBOC reserves rose to 74.09 million troy ounces in October, the twelfth consecutive month the PBOC has boosted its gold reserves. Also, the World Gold Council recently reported that global central banks purchased 220 MT of gold in Q3, up 28% from Q2.

Since posting record highs in mid-October, long liquidation pressures have weighed on precious metals prices, as ETF holdings have recently fallen after reaching 3-year highs on October 21. However, fund demand for silver has rebounded, as long holding in silver ETFs rose to a 3.25-year high on Tuesday.