Soybeans Showing Slight Weakness on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybeans are posting fractional to penny losses across most contracts on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 3/4 cents lower at $10.57 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $1.30 to $1.80, with Soy Oil futures 23 to 27 points higher. There were no deliveries issued against December soybean meal overnight, with 123 for bean oil.

Outside of last week’s limited Chinese buying, daily flash sale announcements from the USDA have been quiet. 

The European Commission estimates the EU soybean imports from July 1 to November 30 at 4.97 MMT, a 0.78 MMT drop from the same period last year. 

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.26 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.57 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.37, down 1 cent,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.47, down 1/2 cent,


