Is Ford Motor Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Ford Motor Company (F) is a leading multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, markets, and services a wide range of vehicles from cars and SUVs to trucks, vans, and commercial vehicles under the Ford brand, and luxury vehicles under its Lincoln brand, while also offering automotive parts, financing and leasing services. Ford’s market cap stands at about $51.8 billion.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Ford Motor fits this criterion perfectly with its brand positioning and market reach.

The car maker is down 6.4% from its 52-week high of $13.97, reached on Oct. 24. Over the past three months, shares of F have risen 11.5%, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4.5% rise over the same period.

Longer term, Ford Motor has gained 31.3% on a YTD basis, outpacing DOWI’s 11.3% gain. Additionally, over the past 52 weeks, F shares have surged 18.4%, compared to DOWI’s 5.7% return during the same period.

F has shown a bullish trend as it has mostly traded above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early June.

Ford’s stock is rising in 2025 primarily due to strong performance in its core business segments, particularly the highly profitable Ford Pro commercial division and robust demand for its traditional gas-powered trucks and SUVs. The company’s strategic decision to scale back costly electric vehicle (EV) investments and focus on more immediate profit drivers, such as hybrids and commercial vehicles, has reassured investors. The company reported third-quarter revenue of a record $50.5 billion, a 9% increase from the prior-year quarter, while its adjusted EPS of $0.45, beat expectations.

Its rival, General Motors Company (GM), has outpaced F. General Motors has seen a 35.7% rise on a YTD basis and gained 31.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Analysts are cautious about its prospects, with a consensus “Hold” rating from the 24 analysts covering the stock, while the stock has surged past the mean price target of $12.