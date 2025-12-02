Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Ford Motor Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Ford Motor Co_ logo by- Vera Tikhonova via iStock
Ford Motor Co_ logo by- Vera Tikhonova via iStock

Ford Motor Company (F) is a leading multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, markets, and services a wide range of vehicles from cars and SUVs to trucks, vans, and commercial vehicles under the Ford brand, and luxury vehicles under its Lincoln brand, while also offering automotive parts, financing and leasing services. Ford’s market cap stands at about $51.8 billion.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Ford Motor fits this criterion perfectly with its brand positioning and market reach. 

The car maker is down 6.4% from its 52-week high of $13.97, reached on Oct. 24. Over the past three months, shares of F have risen 11.5%, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4.5% rise over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Longer term, Ford Motor has gained 31.3% on a YTD basis, outpacing DOWI’s 11.3% gain. Additionally, over the past 52 weeks, F shares have surged 18.4%, compared to DOWI’s 5.7% return during the same period.

F has shown a bullish trend as it has mostly traded above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early June. 

www.barchart.com

Ford’s stock is rising in 2025 primarily due to strong performance in its core business segments, particularly the highly profitable Ford Pro commercial division and robust demand for its traditional gas-powered trucks and SUVs. The company’s strategic decision to scale back costly electric vehicle (EV) investments and focus on more immediate profit drivers, such as hybrids and commercial vehicles, has reassured investors. The company reported third-quarter revenue of a record $50.5 billion, a 9% increase from the prior-year quarter, while its adjusted EPS of $0.45, beat expectations. 

Its rival, General Motors Company (GM), has outpaced F. General Motors has seen a 35.7% rise on a YTD basis and gained 31.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Analysts are cautious about its prospects, with a consensus “Hold” rating from the 24 analysts covering the stock, while the stock has surged past the mean price target of $12


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
F 12.94 -0.22 -1.67%
Ford Motor Company
GM 72.41 -0.54 -0.74%
General Motors Company
$DOWI 47,362.06 +72.73 +0.15%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

Most Popular News

Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 1
Apple Stock Looks Cheap Here Based on Strong FCF - Shorting OTM Put Options Has Worked
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 2
This Options Strategy Turns Your Stock Portfolio Into a Consistent Income Generator
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Competition Is Heating Up, But Bank of America Still Thinks AMD Stock Is a Buy Here
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 4
With Apple Poised to Best Samsung in Smartphone Shipments, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold AAPL Stock?
Image of Cathie Wood via Wikimedia Commons 5
Cathie Wood Is Buying GOOGL Stock as Alphabet Approaches $4 Trillion. Should You?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot