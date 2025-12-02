Corn Showing Steady Trade on Tuesday AM

Corn price action is steady to 1 ¼ cents higher on Tuesday. Futures gave back some of last week’s late strength on Monday, with contracts down 2 to 3 cents in the nearbys. Preliminary open interest was down 8,707 contracts on Monday, mostly in the front two contracts. There were another 76 deliveries issued against December futures overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was back down today at $3.99.

The Monday morning Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.421 MMT (55.95 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 11/27. That was 49.79% above the same week last year but a drop of 16.18% from last week’s total. Japan was the largest buyer of 431,700 MT, with 330,150 MT shipped to Mexico and 187,948 MT to Colombia. The marketing year total is now 18.97 MMT (746.7 mbu) of corn shipped, which is now 70.69% above the same period last year.

Export Sales data for the week ending on 10/23 was out on Monday, with USDA showing sales backing off to 1.8 MMT for that week. That was 36% below the week prior. Another 160,058 MT was reported for the 2026/27 marketing year. Accumulated sales, both shipped and unshipped are now 37% above last year at 35.37 MMT.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.32 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1 ¼ cents

Nearby Cash was $3.99, down 12 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.45, down 2 3/4 cents, currently unch

May 26 Corn closed at $4.53 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently unch