Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Morgan Stanley Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $333.2 billion , Morgan Stanley ( MS ) is a global financial holding company that provides a wide range of financial products and services to governments, institutions, and individuals worldwide. The firm operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments, offering services such as capital raising, financial advisory, brokerage, lending, asset management, and research.

Shares of the New York-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MS stock has surged 51.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 21.2%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 20.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 12% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the investment bank have outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 10.9% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Morgan Stanley’s shares rose marginally on Jul. 15 as the bank reported record Q2 2026 revenue of $21.35 billion, beating the analyst estimate , and net income rose to $5.58 billion from $3.54 billion a year earlier. The strong results were driven by 69% growth in equities trading revenue to $6.3 billion and a 58% increase in investment banking revenue to $2.44 billion, supported by robust M&A and IPO activity, while wealth-management assets reached the $10 trillion milestone.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Morgan Stanley’s EPS to grow 25.3% year-over-year to $12.79. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 12 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 10 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Aug. 3, UBS raised its price target for Morgan Stanley to $260 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $239.35 represents a 10.1% premium to MS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $270 suggests a 24.2% potential upside.