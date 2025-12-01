Barchart.com
Is General Motors Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

General Motors Company phone and pump by- Below the Sky via Shutterstock
General Motors Company phone and pump by- Below the Sky via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $68.6 billion, General Motors Company (GM) is a leading American multinational automaker headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Founded in 1908, it designs and manufactures cars, SUVs, trucks, and automobile parts under major brands like Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac. GM also provides financing services through GM Financial. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." General Motors fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the automobile industry. With a global manufacturing footprint and over 160,000 employees, GM remains one of the world’s most influential vehicle makers. Today, the company is focused on expanding into electric vehicles, autonomous driving technology, and software-enabled mobility, while continuing strong performance in traditional automotive markets.

General Motors touched its ten-year high of $73.93 in the last trading session. Moreover, GM shares have surged 24.5% over the past three months, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX5.5% surge during the same time frame.

The upward momentum continues in the long term as well. GM stock prices have gained 36.9% on a YTD basis and 21% over the past 52 weeks, outshining SPX’s 15.8% surge in 2025 and 12.9% returns over the past year.

GM stock climbed above its 50-day moving average in early May and above its 200-day moving average in early July, indicating a sustained bullish trend. 

GM shares jumped 14.9% on Oct. 21 after delivering better-than-expected Q3 results. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.80, handily beating Wall Street’s estimate of $2.28. Revenue also impressed, reaching $48.6 billion, above analysts’ projections of $44.3 billion, driven by robust vehicle demand and improved production levels.

Buoyed by the solid results, GM raised its full-year outlook and now expects adjusted EPS to fall within the range of $9.75 to $10.50. The upbeat guidance underscores management’s confidence in the company’s performance trajectory despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and competitive pressures in the automotive sector.

GM has also surpassed its competitor, Ford Motor Company’s (F32.9% surge in 2025 and 18.2% over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 29 analysts covering the GM stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” As of writing, GM is trading above its mean price target of $70.81.


