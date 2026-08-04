CrowdStrike Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides cybersecurity solutions. With a market cap of $206.2 billion, the company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and leading threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Shares of this global cybersecurity leader have notably outperformed the broader market over the past year. CRWD has gained 85.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 21.8%. In 2026, CRWD stock is up 79.6%, surpassing the SPX’s 11% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, CRWD’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (HACK). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 32.6% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 40.2% returns over the same time frame.

CrowdStrike has outperformed on the back of strong business momentum and investor confidence in cybersecurity and AI spending. Billings grew 24.9% over the past year, driven by robust demand, contract wins, and a shift by customers to consolidate spend on its Falcon platform. The “Mythos moment” rising risks from advanced AI models created an inflection in demand, with CEO George Kurtz noting a surge in urgency to secure AI deployments. This fueled rapid adoption of new modules, including AI Detection and Response, which saw ARR jump over 250% sequentially, along with record net new ARR in next-gen SIEM and cloud security. Management also pointed to higher module adoption, strengthening retention, and the Falcon Flex subscription model as key drivers of revenue growth and margin expansion. Recent acquisitions of Signal and Seraphic further broadened its identity and endpoint coverage. Looking ahead, CRWD expects structural demand for AI security to accelerate as enterprises close the gap between AI usage and AI protection, positioning the Falcon platform for continued momentum.

For the current fiscal year, ending in January 2027, analysts expect CRWD’s EPS to grow significantly to $0.23 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 50 analysts covering CRWD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 33 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” 12 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 35 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jul. 28, Loop Capital Markets initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating on CRWD and a price target of $230, implying a potential upside of 13.6% from current levels.

While CRWD currently trades above its mean price target of $194.03, the Street-high price target of $250 suggests an upside potential of 23.4%.