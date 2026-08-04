Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Viatris Stock?

With a market cap of $20.5 billion , Viatris Inc. ( VTRS ) is a global healthcare company committed to empowering people worldwide to live healthier lives at every stage. With a diverse portfolio spanning generics, established brands, and innovative medicines, it delivers effective, scalable healthcare solutions to address significant unmet needs globally.

Shares of the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. VTRS stock has soared 96.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained nearly 21% . Moreover, the stock has returned 41.2% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 11.9% rise.

Looking closer, shares of the drugmaker have also outpaced the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLV ) 21.4% increase over the past 52 weeks.

Viatris shares climbed over 9% on May 7 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $0.59 and revenue rose 8% to $3.52 billion. The strong performance was driven by 22% growth in Greater China revenue to $680.1 million, prompting the company to raise its 2026 China growth outlook to mid- to high-single digits, while branded-medicine revenue increased 10% to $2.33 billion and generic-drug sales rose 5% to $1.18 billion.

Investor confidence was further supported by the reaffirmation of 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.33 - $2.47 and potential growth from new launches and pipeline candidates.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect VTRS’s adjusted EPS to grow 4.7% year-over-year to $2.46. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the nine analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with five “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jul. 29, J.P. Morgan analyst Chris Schott maintained a “Hold" rating on Viatris with an $18 price target.

The mean price target of $18.44 represents a 5.8% premium to VTRS’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $23 implies a potential upside of nearly 32% from the current price levels.