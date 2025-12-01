Corn Falling on Monday as Traders Come Back from Holiday

Corn futures are back down 2 to 3 cents across most contracts on Monday. There were 64 deliveries issued against December corn on Friday night. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is back down today at $3.99 ¼.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.421 MMT (55.95 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 11/27. That was 49.79% above the same week last year but a drop of 16.18% from last week’s total. Japan was the largest buyer of 431,700 MT, with 330,150 MT shipped to Mexico and 187,948 MT to Colombia. The marketing year total is now 18.97 MMT (746.7 mbu) of corn shipped, which is now 70.69% above the same period last year.

Export Sales data for the week ending on 10/23 was out this morning, with USDA showed sales backing off to 1.8 MMT for that week. That was the middle of estimates looking for 1.1-2.5 MMT and was 36% below the week prior. Another 160,058 MT was reported for the 2026/27 marketing year. Accumulated sales, both shipped and unshipped are now 37% above last year at 35.37 MMT.

Ag Rural estimates the Brazilian first corn crop at 99% planted, now above the 97% pace from last year. StoneX estimates the crop at 134.4 MMT, down 0.6% from the previous number.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.33, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.99 1/4, down 11 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.45, down 2 3/4 cents,