Do Wall Street Analysts Like Charles Schwab Corporation Stock?

Westlake, Texas-based The Charles Schwab Corporation ( SCHW ) operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $184.1 billion and operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments.

SCHW stock has lagged behind the broader market over the past year, growing 8.8% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 21.8% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen by nearly 5.7%, underperforming the SPX’s 11% gain.

Zooming in further, the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF ) has risen 10.6% over the past year, outpacing the stock. In 2026, XLF has grown 4.8% and has underperformed the stock.

SCHW pays an annual dividend of $1.28 , with a dividend yield of 1.21%. The company has a robust history of paying dividends to its shareholders for 36 straight years. Despite looking lucrative from the get-go, this yield falls behind that of XLF, its industry anchor. In comparison, XLF pays a dividend of $0.81, with a yield of 1.41%. Despite being nearly double the share price of XLF, SCHW’s yield seems to be lagging behind the industry standard.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect SCHW’s EPS to rise 32.7% to $6.46 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among 24 Wall Street analysts covering SCHW stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy. ” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

The configuration has grown more bullish over the past two months, with the stock now having 14 “Strong Buy” ratings compared to 13 two months prior.

On July 11, Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a “Buy” rating on Charles Schwab shares and set a price target of $133.

SCHW’s mean price target of $122.43 offers a 15.3% upside compared to the current market price. Its Street-high target of $145 implies a robust 36.5% upside from current levels.