Corn Easing Back from Holiday Trade with Losses

Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock

Corn prices are down 2 to 3 cents early on Monday morning. Futures posted gains of 2 to 3 ¾ cents across the front months on Friday’s short session, with December up a dime last week. Open interest was down 8,595 contracts on Friday. There were 64 deliveries issued against December corn on Friday night. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 7 ¼ cents at $4.11.

USDA’s delayed Export Sales report for the week ending on October 16 showed 2.82 MMT of corn sold for 2025/26. There was another 571,502 MT for 2026/27. Combined sales of 3.394 MMT were the largest in exactly a year, shy of the 4.183 MMT from the same week last year. Total export commitments are still 42.9% above last year at 33.56 MMT, 1.32 bbu. That is also a record high for the current week.

Sales data for the week ending on 10/23 will be out this morning, with traders looking for 1.1-2.5 MMT in corn bookings during that week.

Ag Rural estimates the Brazilian first corn crop at 99% planted, now above the 97% pace from last year.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.35 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.11, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.47 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

May 26 Corn closed at $4.55 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents