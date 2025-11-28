Barchart.com
Corn Posts Black Friday Gains, as Export Business Remains Strong

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Partially husked corn - by Couleur via Pixabay
Corn futures posted gains of 2 to 3 ¾ cents across the front months on Friday’s short session, with December up a dime this week. Today was first notice day for December futures, with 80 deliveries issued all by an ADM customer. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 7 ¼ cents at $4.11. 

A private export sale of 273,988 MT of corn was reported by USDA to unknown destinations this morning.

USDA’s catchup continued this morning, with the Export Sales report for the week ending on October 16 showing 2.82 MMT of corn sold for 2025/26, exceeding the estimate of 1.4-2.5 MMT. There was another 571,502 MT for 2026/27, falling in the middle of the 0.5-1 MMT trade estimates. Combined sales of 3.394 MMT were the largest in exactly a year, shy of the 4.183 MMT from the same week last year. Total export commitments are still 42.9% above last year at 33.56 MMT, 1.32 bbu. That is also a record high for the current week.

Sales data for the week ending on 10/23 will be out Monday morning, with traders looking for 1.1-2.5 MMT in corn bookings during that week.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.35 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.11, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.47 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.55 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

ZCZ25 435-4s +3-6 +0.87%
Corn
ZCH26 447-6s +2-4 +0.56%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1099 +0.0719 +1.78%
US Corn Price Idx

