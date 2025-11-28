Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Holding onto Gains, as USDA confirms Sales to China

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Brought to you by Plus500: Leading futures trading platform with up to $200 bonus - Claim it now!

Soybeans are trading with gains of 3 to 4 cents on Friday following the holiday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 3 3/4 cents higher to $10.62 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $2.50 to $2.70, as Soy Oil futures are 83 to 97 points higher. There were 199 deliveries issued against December soybean meal for first notice day, with 447 for bean oil.

USDA reported a private export sale of 312,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning. 

USDA’s Export Sales data for the week ending on October 16 was released this morning, with 1.1 MMT of soybean sales in that week. That was in the middle of the trader ideas looking for between 0.6 and 2 MMT. That was the first week to breach 1 MMT this marketing year, at 41.2 above the previous week, yet was still 56.9% below last year. China to that point had yet to make a purchase. 

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 543,119 MT, an improvement from the week prior. Bean oil sales were 19,133 MT for 2025/26 in the week of 10/16.

The report for the week ending on October 23 will be released on Monday morning, with analysts looking for 0.6 to 1.6 MMT of beans sold, with bean meal at 50,000-500,000 MT and bean oil at 5,000 to 25,000 MT. 

Agroconsult estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian soybean crop at 178.1 MMT, which would be a 6 MMT increase from last year’s total.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.35 1/2, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.62 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.44 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.54, up 3 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.6288 +0.0492 +0.47%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 52.05 +1.02 +2.00%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 318.6 -1.8 -0.56%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1136-4 +5-0 +0.44%
Soybean
ZSH26 1145-0 +4-2 +0.37%
Soybean

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
Unusual Activity in Oracle Corp Put Options Highlights ORCL Stock's Value
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Up 130% In a Year, How High Can Broadcom Stock Go?
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 4
Tesla Stock Is a ‘Must Own’ Now Before ‘Hundreds of Billions in Value’ Changes Hands, According to This 1 Analyst
New York Stock Exchange during sunrise by Deberarr via iStock 5
Stock Index Futures Gain on Fed Rate-Cut Optimism, U.S. Economic Data on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot