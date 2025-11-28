Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybean Bulls Look to Follow Up Wednesday’s Gains on Friday’s Short Session

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Brought to you by Plus500: Trusted global trading platform. Start with a low deposit and enjoy low margins

Soybeans will be back to trade this morning at 8:30 am CST following the holiday. Futures were 5 to 7 cents higher across the front months on Wednesday, as bulls were busy buying ahead of the holiday. Preliminary open interest was up 10,817 contracts, mostly in March through July. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 3/4 cents higher to $10.59 3/4. Soymeal futures were mixed, with contracts withing 50 cents of unchanged, as Soy Oil futures were 32 to 57 points higher. There were 199 deliveries issued against December soybean meal for first notice day, with 447 for bean oil.

Wire reports indicate that China had purchased another 10-15 cargoes of US soybeans for January shipment late on Tuesday. China also barred a shipment of Brazilian soybeans on Wednesday after finding wheat mixed with pesticides mixed in the cargo. Exports from 5 exporters be suspended as of Thursday.

USDA’s Export Sales data for the week ending on October 16 will be out this morning, with traders looking for between 0.6 and 2 MMT of soybean sales. Daily flash sale announcements totaled 373,400 MT in that week all to Mexico.

Agroconsult estimates the 2025/26 soybean crop at 178.1 MMT, which would be a 6 MMT increase from last year’s total

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.31 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.59 3/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.40 3/4, up 6 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.50 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5796 unch unch
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 51.03s +0.38 +0.75%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 320.4s unch unch
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1131-4s +6-6 +0.60%
Soybean
ZSH26 1140-6s +6-0 +0.53%
Soybean

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 4
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 5
This AI Dividend Stock Is a Buy Even as the S&P 500’s Yield Falls to Dot-Com Lows
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot