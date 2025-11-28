Boeing Stock: Is BA Outperforming the Industrial Sector?

The Boeing Company (BA), headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense systems, and human spaceflight and launch systems. Valued at $142.1 billion by market cap, the company’s global presence spans over 150 countries and serves top clients such as NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and major airlines.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and BA perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the aerospace & defense industry. With a reputation for delivering high-quality aerospace products, Boeing is a market leader in the industry. Boeing's diversification helps mitigate risks and ensure stability, and its expertise in manufacturing and strong customer relationships make it a key player in both the commercial and defense sectors globally.

Despite its notable strength, BA slipped 23% from its 52-week high of $242.69, achieved on Jul. 29. Over the past three months, BA stock declined 20.4%, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) marginal dip during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of BA rose 5.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming XLI’s YTD gains of 16%. However, the stock climbed 24% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming XLI’s 6.3% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bearish trend, BA is trading below its 50-day moving average since early September, with slight fluctuations. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early November, with minor fluctuations.

Boeing's Q3 performance saw solid operational gains and rising deliveries, but was weighed down by a $4.9 billion charge related to 777X certification issues. The company still managed a notable turnaround with positive free cash flow. Moreover, consistent defense volumes have also driven growth.

On Oct. 29, BA shares closed down by 4.4% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted loss per share of $7.47 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $3.85. The company’s revenue was $23.3 billion, beating Wall Street's $21.9 billion forecast.

In the competitive arena of aerospace & defense, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has lagged behind the stock, with a 6.5% decline on a YTD basis and 12.9% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on BA’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $250.04 suggests a notable potential upside of 33.8% from current price levels.