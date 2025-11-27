Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Intuitive Surgical Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Intuitive Surgical Inc logo on phone-by Ralf Liebhold via Shutterstock
Intuitive Surgical Inc logo on phone-by Ralf Liebhold via Shutterstock

Sunnyvale, California-based Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality and accessibility of minimally invasive care. Valued at $205.8 billion by market cap, the company offers endoscopes, endoscopic retractors and disectors, scissors, scalpels, forceps, needle holders, electrocautery, ultrasonic cutters, and accessories during surgical procedures. 

Companies worth $200 billion or more are generally described as “mega-cap stocks,” and ISRG definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the medical instruments & supplies industry. Intuitive Surgical excels in robotic-assisted surgery with its gold-standard da Vinci system, backed by a strong brand reputation, continuous R&D investment, and comprehensive surgeon training, driving user proficiency and patient outcomes.

Despite its notable strength, ISRG slipped 6.8% from its 52-week high of $616, achieved on Jan. 23. Over the past three months, ISRG stock gained 21.1%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX7.8% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, shares of ISRG rose 10% on a YTD basis and climbed 5.9% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s YTD gains of 20.2% and 21.1% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, ISRG has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late October. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 21, ISRG reported its Q3 results, and its shares surged 13.9% in the following trading session. Its revenue of $2.51 billion beat analyst expectations by 3.9%. The company’s adjusted EPS of $2.40 surpassed analyst estimates of $1.99. 

In the competitive arena of medical instruments & supplies, Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) has lagged behind the stock, with a 15.2% loss on a YTD basis and a 24.1% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on ISRG’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 29 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $610.28 suggests a potential upside of 6.3% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
COO 77.94 -0.27 -0.35%
Cooper Companies
$NASX 23,214.69 +189.10 +0.82%
Nasdaq Composite
ISRG 574.23 -4.64 -0.80%
Intuitive Surg Inc

Most Popular News

A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 1
JEPI, the Covered Call ETF That Started a Mania, Is a Fallen Star. Here’s What Comes Next.
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 2
Occidental Petroleum Could Hike Its Dividend - Price Target is At Least 21% Higher
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall Back as Nvidia Drags Chip Makers Lower
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Tick Lower With Focus on U.S. Retail Sales and PPI Data
Image of Elon Musk by Alessia Pierdomenico via Shutterstock 5
‘These Chips Will Profoundly Change the World’ and ‘Save Lives.’ Elon Musk Doubles Down on AI Chips as TSLA Stock Stagnates YTD.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot