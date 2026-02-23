Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Molina Healthcare Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Molina Healthcare Inc logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Molina Healthcare Inc logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH), headquartered in Long Beach, California, runs managed care plans for low-income families and individuals via Medicaid and Medicare programs. It delivers community-focused health services across various U.S. states. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion

Rising costs in the Medicaid and Medicare segments, alongside the Trump administration’s changes to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), have led Molina’s stock to decline. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has dropped 48.2%, while it is down 13% year-to-date (YTD). The stock had reached a 52-week low of $121.06 on Feb. 11 but is up 24.7% from that level, having somewhat recovered, gaining 19.2% over the past five days. 

On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 13% over the past 52 weeks and marginally YTD, indicating that the stock has underperformed the broader market. Next, we compare the stock with its own sector. The State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has increased 6.5% over the past 52 weeks and 1.3% YTD. Therefore, the stock has underperformed its sector over these periods.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 5, Molina Healthcare reported mixed fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025. The company’s total revenue increased 8.3% year-over-year (YOY) to $11.38 billion (topping analysts’ expectations), driven by premium revenue rising 7.3% annually to $10.72 billion. 

On the other hand, Molina reported an adjusted loss per share of $2.75 (missing the analysts’ consensus estimate), a huge decline from the $5.05 EPS it reported a year earlier. Actually, the company’s bottom line was pressured by approximately $2.00 of unfavorable retroactive revenue items. 

For the current year, the company expects premium revenue of about $42 billion (down 2% from 2025) and adjusted EPS of at least $5.00 on a diluted basis. Wall Street analysts expect MOH’s EPS to decrease 54.3% YOY to $5.04 on a diluted basis for fiscal 2026, followed by a 146% improvement to $12.40 in fiscal 2027. The company has missed consensus estimates in three of the four trailing quarters.

Among the 18 Wall Street analysts covering Molina Healthcare’s stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, 13 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.” The ratings configuration has become less bullish than a month ago, with two “Strong Buy” ratings, down from three. 

www.barchart.com

This month, analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded Molina’s stock from “Overweight” to “Equal Weight” and cut the price target from $208 to $141, citing underwhelming Q4 results and the volatility surrounding the company’s revenue stream, which exhibits reduced confidence about Molina’s ability to maintain positive Medicaid profits amid operational challenges. 

MOH’s mean price target of $155.07 indicates a 2.7% upside over current market prices. The Street-high price target of $224 implies a potential upside of 48.3%. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 157.00 +0.18 +0.11%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,909.51 +47.62 +0.69%
S&P 500 Index
MOH 150.15 -0.85 -0.56%
Molina Healthcare Inc

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Paul Tudor Jones Is Betting Big on Google Stock. Should You?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 4
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 5
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot